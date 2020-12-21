FRIDAY
2:39 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
11:49 a.m. — Police responded to a search and rescue report at Tollgate Shopping Center on Highway 204 in Weston.
11:52 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on McKay Drive in Pendleton.
4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
5:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at the intersection of South Main Street and Southwest Goodwin Avenue.
1:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Northwest Oregon Avenue in Irrigon.
8:39 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Eighth Street in Irrigon.
SATURDAY
6:28 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Columbia Lane in Irrigon.
8:54 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 813 Southwest Ninth Street.
12:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
1:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at the intersection of North Main Street and East Coe Avenue in Stanfield.
1:52 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
2:40 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
3:16 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Bi-Mart on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
8:28 p.m. Police responded to a reported burglary at Irrigon Mini Mart on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
8:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southeast Byers Place in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
2:56 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Hampton Inn on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
2:14 p.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
4:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street.
6:40 p.m. — Police responded to a missing person report at St. Patricks Senior Center on North Main Street in Heppner.
7:07 p.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Parkside Road in Boardman
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Madison Dawn Rasmussen, 34, on three counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.