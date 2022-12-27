Friday, Dec. 23
4:37 a.m. — A 911 caller at the Boardman Rest Area on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 reported two people were following him, a male and a female in a white pickup. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
5:12 a.m. — A caller on Oregon Trail Boulevard, Boardman, reported a broken water main in front of his house. Dispatch advised Boardman Public Works of the problem.
12:27 p.m. — A caller on Northwest Morgan Street, Heppner, reported his father was being aggressive and throwing his things in the road. The caller stated his father may have been drinking and has guns in the house. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and assisted in loading the caller’s belongings into his vehicle.
4:30 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to Interstate 84, eastbound, in Arlington, on a report of car crash involving a camper that came unhitched from a pickup.
Saturday, Dec. 24
12:18 p.m. — A caller on McGraw Lane, Boardman, reported he slid his 2018 Nissan Sentra into his neighbor’s fence. The caller stated no one was injured but asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to help assess the damage.
12:47 p.m. — A caller on Linden Way, Heppner, requested a ride to the store because he has no food in his house and no form of transportation. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and provided a ride for the man.
1:55 p.m. — A resident on Park Avenue Northwest, Boardman, reported a red Dakota at the end of the street was doing donuts in front of his house and made rocks go flying. The caller stated one rock almost struck him. Boardman police were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:12 p.m. — A caller on West Second Street, Ione, reported she heard three gunshots between her house and the school. She stated she thinks it was smaller than a shotgun, and that she could smell the gun powder. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone shooting.
6:09 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Interstate 84, westbound, in Boardman, on a report of vehicle with two passengers that rolled over.
8:55 p.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 84, eastbound, Boardman, reported a wrong way driver crashed into the median. Emergency services responded. The patient refused transportation to the hospital.
11:38 p.m. — A caller reported he heard semi-automatic gun fire in the area of Southeast 13th and California streets, Irrigon. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone shooting.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 23
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jakob Cory Settle, 39, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Dec. 25
Hermiston police arrested Liliana De La Cruz Garcia, 49, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Pendleton police arrested Troy William Roessner, 46, for felony fourth-degree assault and strangulation, both constituting domestic violence.
