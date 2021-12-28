Friday, Dec. 24
11:13 a.m. — A resident at Mountain Glen Apartments, 200 N.E. Pioneer Drive, Heppner, reported a man in an apartment is yelling and verbally abusing a woman. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined this was verbal disagreement.
11:18 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police found graffiti at multiple locations around town.
5:08 p.m. — A caller reported hearing approximately six gunshots in the area of loud music at Southwest Nevada Avenue and Second Street, Irrigon.
6:43 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of Southeast Fourth Street on a report of an assault.
Saturday, Dec. 25
5:45 a.m. — A Boardman resident in the area of Kunze Lane and Miller Road reported something suspicious may be causing a dog to bark. The caller also reported setting off their car alarm to scare anyone away.
12:55 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest Eucalyptus Drive on a report of a vehicle crash.
6:21 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office received a report of a person who may have died by suicide in Irrigon, but the caller was unsure of the person’s address or current phone number.
7:33 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1700 block of Southwest 18th Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
Sunday, Dec. 26
12:15 a.m. — A caller reported a male was walking around her husband's pickup at First Church of the Nazarene, 2801 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton. Police responded but did not find anyone.
12:50 p.m. — A 911 caller in on Southeast Sixth Street, Hermiston, reported needing help and then hanging up.
7:23 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1700 block of Southwest 18th Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
10:51 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for graffiti at the former Walgreens building, 144 S.W. 20th St.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 24
• Pendleton police arrested Kirk Ivan Hatley, 31, for vehicle theft.
• Umatilla police arrested Cristian Chavez Flores, 24, for first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, interfering with making a report, violating a restraining order and resisting arrest.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eden Orozco Jimenez, 27, for DUII, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
Dec. 25
• Hermiston police arrested Robert Joshua Alegria, 39, for second-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Dec. 26
• Pendleton police arrested Sarah Elizabeth Dumont, 20, for two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of resisting arrest, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
