Friday, Dec. 2
1:30 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief on North Alder Street, Pilot Rock. Police responded and began an investigation.
11:10 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 800 block of East Pine Avenue.
12:02 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at North Ott and West Walls roads, Hermiston. Local law enforcement took a report.
4:13 p.m. — A caller reported damage to vacuum machines at the car wash at 602 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Police took a report.
4:37 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about someone driving a ’90s model Ford F150 pickup through a yard at Fredrickson Farms, Irrigon. Deputies responded and arrested a man on a misdemeanor of driving while suspended.
10:47 p.m. — A caller reported finding an injured duck at Anderson Road and Zuzu Street, Boardman. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office provided the phone number for Blue Mountain Wildlife, Pendleton.
Saturday, Dec. 3
3:15 a.m. — A caller at Riverview Mobile Home Park, Irrigon, reported her boyfriend would not let her leave. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and found she was able to leave and did not want contact with deputies at the time.
2:52 p.m. — An ambulance responded to Heppner High School, Heppner, for a student who suffered a neck injury. The ambulance transported the student.
3:53 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report from a 911 caller about a disturbance and burglary on Southwest Hailey Avenue.
6:18 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report from St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, about elder abuse. Police responded and took a report.
10:37 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Park Place, Irrigon, reported a neighbor on the 200 block was operating loud machinery. The caller asked law enforcement to contact them and ask them to operate the machinery during the day.
Sunday, Dec. 4
8:15 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Linn County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of Eugene Conrad Machado, 33, of Hermiston, on a Morrow County warrant for failure to appear in a fleeing and intoxicated driving case.
8:27 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman Fire Rescue District responded to a report of a pickup that crashed with a trailer on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman. Oregon State Police took the lead on the situation.
10:09 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from a storage unit at Stor-4-U Mini Storage, Heppner.
11:26 a.m. — An employee at a business on the 500 block of North Main Street, Milton-Freewater, reported a male took an envelope full of cash while the employee was not present, then exited the business.
1:22 p.m. — Pilot Rock police received a report about a domestic disturbance on Northwest Eighth Street.
2:03 p.m. — Eastern Oregon Building Enterprises Inc., Pendleton, reported fraud.
2:23 p.m. — The Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District responded to Highway 730, Irrigon, for a van that slid off the road and crashed head-on into a tree. A patient declined a ride to a hospital. This was one of numerous vehicle crashes emergency services in Morrow County responded to that day, including semitrailers that jackknifed or slid off roads.
3:16 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a vehicle was upside down on Umatilla River Road, Umatilla, with people still inside.
10:50 p.m. — A caller reported she ran her vehicle into the curb on Southwest 30th Street somewhere near Southwest Goodwin and Hailey avenues, Pendleton, and busted the wheel, and while waiting for a tow another vehicle struck hers. She said she wanted law enforcement to be aware the road was extremely slippery.
