Friday, Dec. 3
12:41 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Baha'i Center, 1015 S.E. Court Place, on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
8:51 a.m. — A caller in Irrigon told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office she had a deal with people to pick her up in Idaho. She said they took her money but never showed up, and wanted to pursue charges. A deputy took a report.
9:33 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of South Main Street on a report of a burglary.
11:12 a.m. — A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots from the area of Club 24, 1845 Westgate Place, Pendleton. Police responded but did not find anyone shooting.
1:59 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a vehicle theft on Southwest 44th Street.
4:01 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Catherine Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a package from their porch.
5:10 p.m. — Emergency services and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 report of a vehicle crash at Columbia River Equestrian Center, 81900 Pleasant View Road, Irrigon.
9:24 p.m. — A woman at Riverview Mobile Home Park, 1370 E. Highway 730, Irrigon, reported her daughter and her boyfriend were fighting, and the boyfriend punched the daughter, so she punched the boyfriend. Deputies responded and took a report.
9:51 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of East Main Street on a report of an assault.
Saturday, Dec. 4
2:21 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a woman in the road on Southwest Emigrant Avenue.
10:18 a.m. — The Conoco station at 419 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, reported people drove off without paying for their gas.
3:38 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., on a report of a male trespassed from the property but refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. Police made an arrest.
7:57 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of an assault. Police made an arrest.
Sunday, Dec. 5
12:14 p.m. — A caller at the Irrigon Mini Mart, 420 E, Highway 730, Irrigon, reported the business had a theft of around $2,000. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
6:26 p.m. — Boardman fire and police responded to the city park on a report of a fire inside the pavilion.
10 p.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported someone on Dec. 3 broke into the electrical box at her property and she may know who it was. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded. The incident is under investigation.
10:40 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1700 block of Southwest Ninth Street on a report of an assault.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 3
• Hermiston police arrested Malachi Donovan Siler, 21, for first-degree criminal trespass, third degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Pendleton police arrested Fernando Lee Attakai, 44, for felony fourth degree-assault.
Dec. 4
• Umatilla police arrested Sydney Nicole Riddle, 28, for felony fleeing, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering and for violating probation.
• Hermiston police arrested Nathaniel James Rambel, 21, for fourth degree-assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.