THURSDAY
2:40 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on East Beebe Avenue in Hermiston.
9:18 p.m.— A driver was throwing things from his car at another vehicle on East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
9:54 a.m.— Someone on Tyler Road in Boardman called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report that possible hunters unintentionally shot their house and ATV. Sheriff's deputies were unable to locate the hunters.
5:01 p.m.— On Southeast Utah Avenue in Irrigon, a domestic dispute occurred.
9:49 p.m.— Pendleton police made warrant arrests at Sorbenots Coffee and at The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge.
11:32 p.m.— A runaway was reported on Northwest 10th Street.
SATURDAY
9:44 a.m.— A burglary occurred on Northeast North Street in Hermiston.
12:54 p.m.— Pendleton police responded to three suicidal subjects across town on Saturday afternoon.
3:03 p.m.— On West Highland Avenue, a physical fight occurred.
8:20 p.m.— An assault occurred at Lifeways on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
SUNDAY
12:27 a.m.— A drunk driver was reported on East Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
11:44 a.m.— A fight occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
1:26 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres Mobile Park on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
1:53 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
2:03 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
9:09 a.m.— At Riverpoint Farms on East Walls Road, a burglary occurred.
MONDAY
6:30 a.m.— A burglary occurred at Hermiston Rock Products on North First Place in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Alvarez Montelongo, 18, on eight different felony and misdemeanor charges, including fourth-degree aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer.
• The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Jose Javier Tadeo Rodriguez, 34, on five different felony and misdemeanor charges including third-degree assault, strangulation and hit and run.
Saturday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Walter Eugene Rourke, 57, for first-degree forgery, a felony, contempt of court and criminal in possession of a forged instrument.
• The Pendleton Police Department arrested McKenzie Dawn Corbin, 22, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft and carrying of a concealed weapon. According to court documents, Corbin had metal knuckles on her person when she stole the motor vehicle— an electric shopping cart—from Walmart.
