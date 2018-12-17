FRIDAY
1:33 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight on East Main Street, Hermiston.
5:34 a.m. — Banging noses from the TransCanada gas pipeline woke residents on Ione Gooseberry Road, Ione. They called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and reported they called TransCanada, which would have someone on the scene that morning.
5:42 a.m. — A caller reported someone was trying to break into their home on South Thielsen Street, Echo.
8:01 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for criminal mischief at Alexander’s Chocolate Classics, 363 S. Main St.
8:49 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
11:57 a.m. — The renter of a storage unit on Kelli Boulevard, Hermiston, reported someone changed the pad lock on the unit’s door.
1:55 p.m. — A man came to the Hermiston Police Department wanting to know where his car was.
3:53 p.m. — A Pendleton caller reported possible child abuse.
6:32 p.m. — A caller at G & J Dairy Freeze, 1030 Sixth St., Umatilla, reported transients tried to use a stolen credit card. The caller said there was a male and female who panhandled on the freeway exit near the Crossroads Truck Stop and they were walking toward Irrigon.
9:14 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sub Zero Restaurant & Lounge, Irrigon, after a caller reported a mother was inside “playing on the machines” while she left her minor child, who may have been 12, alone in a silver car. The woman and child were gone before a deputy arrived.
SATURDAY
1:46 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the Riverside Sports Bar & Lounge 1501 Sixth St., Umatilla.
10:04 a.m. — Milton-Freewater took a criminal mischief report for a broken window at the snack shack at Shockman Field, 200 Catherine St.
3:24 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a male beating a female in a vehicle at Northwest Geer Road and West Dusk Avenue, Hermiston.
4:33 p.m. — Hermiston police received a request to check on the welfare of children at a site on West Theater Lane.
8:45 p.m. — Emergency services in Heppner responded to Northeast Aiken Street for a fire at a mobile home. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and an ambulance transported one person to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
SUNDAY
12:44 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of possible child abuse at Denny’s, 610 Tutuilla Creek Road.
1:42 a.m. — Union Pacific Railroad reported a train came off the tracks at the Hinkle railroad yard, Hermiston, and no toxic materials spilled nor was anyone injured.
10:22 a.m. — A caller reported a theft at New Roads Columbia Care, the on the Youth Transitional Facility 2700 block of Westgate.
1:39 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for graffiti on Southwest 11th Street, and at 4:14 p.m. tok a report for graffiti on Northeast Marty Drive.
7:02 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary at the Oregon Trail Church of Christ, 28 N.W. 12th St.
11:07 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle crashed into a parked car on West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston, and 2 miles ran from the scene.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Cody L. Jenner Kunkle, 19, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Hermiston police arrested Thomas Deangelo Warnsley, 22, of Umatilla, for felony domestic violence assault, felony methamphetamine possession and felony parole violation.
•Hermiston police arrested Juan Francisco Montes Ruiz, 48, for felony methamphetamine possession, two counts of menacing, felon in possession of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.
•Pendleton police arrested Chance Lee Gibbs, 34, of Pendleton, for first-degree theft and three counts of first-degree criminal trespass.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Richard Sherer, 58, for DUII and reckless driving.
Sunday
•Umatilla police arrested Juan Jose Pacheco, 27, and Juan Manuel Zavala Pacheco 58, for third-degree assault.
