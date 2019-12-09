FRIDAY
12:04 a.m.— An assault occurred on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
3:06 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on North Wayne Street in Stanfield.
8:15 a.m.— On South Main Street in Milton-Freewater, someone reported car batteries stolen at a tow yard.
8:24 a.m.— An assault occurred at Riverview Mobile Estates on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
9:19 a.m.— An assault occurred on East Beech Avenue in Hermiston.
10:19 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
10:26 a.m.— A possibly intoxicated man was stumbling on Southwest 13th Street near Pendleton Early Learning Center.
10:34 a.m.— A missing person was reported at Coyote Ridge Road and Highway 204 in Weston.
11:48 a.m.— Two rooms at the Pendleton Inn were reportedly trashed Thursday night.
11:55 a.m.— On Southwest Third Street in Irrigon, a man had items stolen from is home. He said a contractor has a key to his house.
1:54 p.m.— Pendleton police tagged four abandoned vehicles around town.
3:59 p.m.— There's a strange smell coming from Meharry Manor on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
7:57 p.m.— An assault occurred on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
8:16 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Third Street in Pendleton.
8:45 p.m.— Multiple items were reported stolen from a business on East Broadway Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
9:09 p.m.— Someone requested extra patrols on East May Street in Heppner for a Saturday afternoon wedding, as a male subject was reportedly threatening the groom.
9:59 p.m.— A silver car with no lights hit three cars while headed towards McDonald's on North First Street in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
12:36 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Foster Road in Milton-Freewater.
4:10 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
7:30 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on North Broad Street in Weston.
7:11 p.m.— Near the library in Heppner, someone was physically assaulted and left with a bloody nose and possible broken teeth.
9:21 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence on Southeast Eighth Street in Pendleton.
11:05 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at the South Hills Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
12:12 a.m.— An arrest was made following a report of a domestic disturbance on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
12:13 a.m.— An arrest was made following a report of a drunk driver on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
8:41 a.m.— An assault occurred on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
11:52 a.m.— A runaway was reported at Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
12:30 p.m.— A young-sounding caller wanted to know what police would do about an injured squirrel on Southeast Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
12:35 p.m.— A missing person was reported in Pendleton.
1:26 p.m.— A car was reported stolen on East May Street in Heppner.
1:50 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Diagonal Road in Hermiston.
5:11 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 12th Street in Hermiston.
6:40 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Dean Avenue in Umatilla.
8:03 p.m.— On Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance occurred.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested two people following a domestic disturbance in Irrigon. Misty May Paulsen, 31, was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on two domestic violence charges.
•Silvia Edith Bracamontes, 24, was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on DUII.
Saturday
•Gabriel Arthur Bohms, 41, was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on one felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one unlawful possession of heroin.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Kevin Edward Verwey, 31, on one count of DUII and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.
