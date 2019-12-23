FRIDAY
8:54 a.m. — Police responded to a fight on Southwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
1:06 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Third Street in Hermiston.
3:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at West Linda Avenue in Hermiston.
5:06 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
5:36 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at the Mobil on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
6:25 p.m. — A man reported his car was stolen from the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
6:54 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Econo Lodge on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
7:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Wanda's Warm and Cozy Country Store on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:57 p.m. — Police responded to a fight outside of Long Branch Cafe and Saloon on East Main Street in Weston.
SATURDAY
2:09 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at North Glendening Street in Stanfield.
2:21 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at East Taft Avenue in Stanfield.
2:32 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
2:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Northwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
5:28 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Carolina Road in Umatilla.
7:59 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Motel 6 on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
12:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Riverview Mobile Court on East Highway 730, Irrigon.
1:04 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at West Seventh Road in Irrigon.
SUNDAY
11:02 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
12:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at South Washington Street in Weston.
3:55 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on Southwest Goodwin Place in Pendleton but were unable to locate its source.
5:53 p.m. — A woman reported that she was assaulted by another woman on West Seventh Road in Irrigon.
8:29 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Northeast Douglas Street in Pilot Rock.
8:55 p.m. — A man reported that a man pulled a gun on him before running east up the road on Washington Lane in Irrigon. The suspect was reportedly a white male wearing a grey sweater.
9:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of assault on Washington Lane in Irrigon.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Angel Ruiz Perez Castro, 23, on three charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and one count of strangulation, after a domestic disturbance was reported to the Boardman Police Department.
Saturday
•Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Robyn Lynn Stratton, 38, on three charges, including one count of felony identify theft.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Colton Duane Dyer, 30, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
•Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Dean Grace, 39, on one charge of drunken driving.
•Pendleton Police Department arrested Dalton Gene Hall, 23, on five charges, including one county of felony attempt to elude police.
Sunday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Hershel Douglas Gaskill, 31, on five counts, including two counts of attempted strangulation.
Monday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Esteban M. Rodarte, 34, on two charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.
