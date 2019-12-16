FRIDAY
9:06 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Harding Avenue in Stanfield.
9:12 a.m. — In Pendleton, police tagged six vehicles in the areas of Northwest Carden Avenue and Northwest Fifth Avenue.
10:16 a.m. — On West Locust Avenue in Hermiston, a burglary occurred.
12:28 p.m. — Someone reported an assault on Southwest Fifth Street and West Locust Avenue in Hermiston.
4:00 p.m. — A woman requested extra patrol in Heppner. She said she believes someone has entered her residence multiple times, and was possibly witnessed by her daughter.
7:23 p.m. — At Sunridge Middle School on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton, a runaway was reported.
8:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
9:11 p.m. — A child in Boardman reported a domestic disturbance between their parents.
11:29 p.m. — A runaway was reported on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
3:09 a.m. — On Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton, a man was reportedly yelling and hitting light posts and cars with an unidentified object in his hand.
3:15 a.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest after a man entered someone else’s car at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:12 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on East Birch Creek Road in Pilot Rock.
10:37 a.m. — Someone in Irrigon called the police to report a church group was singing and walking from the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge to Boardman.
11:26 a.m. — A runaway was reported at Vista Village on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton.
11:39 a.m. — On Bingham Road in Adams, a burglary occurred.
4:11 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
1:10 a.m. — An assault occurred on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton, and resulted in an arrest.
5:35 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
11:02 a.m. — In Lexington, a father called for assistance after he locked himself out of his car, leaving a 3-year-old child inside. People were able to assist him in getting the car open.
11:00 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:48 p.m. — On Diablo Court in Umatilla, a domestic disturbance occurred.
3:18 p.m. — On Chalet Lane and Lincton Mountain Road in Weston, a domestic disturbance occurred.
4:58 p.m. — On Reith Road in Pendleton, someone reported a burglary.
7:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pioneer Park on Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton.
8:23 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a possible burglary that occurred on East Jennie Avenue. A man said his girlfriend saw someone enter his trailer.
11:05 p.m. — Another burglary occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS
Friday
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Tyler Maurice Messersmith, 34, on one count of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence following a 911 hang up.
•Oregon State Police arrested Wallace Terry Dirks, 77, on DUII.
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Elmer Ray Hasbell, 43, on one count of felony strangulation constituting domestic violence and one count of harassment.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Diane Rochelle Berecz, 46, on five charges, including felony unlawful delivery, manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
•The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sharon Julia Mary Pasternak, 53, on four charges including second-degree assault, a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.