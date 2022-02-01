Friday, Jan. 28
9:54 a.m. — A resident on Linden Way, Heppner, asked about getting a restraining order for telephonic harassment. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy contacted her and explained options.
10:28 a.m. — A caller asked for a welfare check on a Boardman resident on Anthony Drive who has not been in contact with anyone since Jan. 23, was in poor health, at high risk for COVID-19 and did not answer their door.
1:59 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield, on a report of a disturbance.
3:47 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Cunningham Road in Echo.
3:53 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of an assault.
5:59 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Highland Avenue and West Cedar Drive on a report of an assault.
7:12 p.m. — A 911 caller reported gunshots from a home on Cherry Street, Umatilla.
7:41 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of approximately 12 gunshots on Sixth Street in downtown but did not find any shooter.
9:41 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a vehicle crashed at Stanfield Meadows Road and Highway 207, Stanfield, and someone was injured. Emergency services responded.
Saturday, Jan. 29
7:29 a.m. — A resident on West Fourth Road, Irrigon, reported a deer was stuck in the fence in her backyard and was injuring its back legs. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office referred the call to Oregon State Police, which handles calls about game.
11:31 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 900 block of Southeast Second Street.
3:26 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Riverview Avenue, Irrigon, reported a male came to her door to try to sell vacuums, and she wanted to make sure this was legitimate.
3:41 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a property on Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
4:08 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at G & G Rentals, 2644 Bluejay St., Umatilla.
Sunday, Jan. 30
12:33 a.m. — A caller reported his grandson on Northeast Seventh Street, Irrigon, was involved in a domestic disturbance in which his girlfriend assaulted him and locked herself in a trailer next to the house.
4:19 a.m. — Pilot Rock police received a report of a vehicle theft on Southwest Cedar Street.
1:18 p.m. — A caller reported a doe that was injured and suffering in the area of Northeast Second Street and Washington Avenue, Irrigon, and may need to be dispatched. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the deer.
4:25 p.m. — An Ione resident reported her neighbor had a fire in a field and was concerned it could burn her barn and house.
8:52 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to the Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, on a call about gunshots. Police did not find anyone shooting.
9:38 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the Port of Morrow’s lay down yard on Internet Parkway, Boardman, on a report of an alarm from a camera that indicated a person was on the site and may have entered a building. Law enforcement officers did not find anything suspicious and all buildings, trailer and vehicles were secure.
10:24 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at West Sunland Avenue, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 28
• Boardman police arrested Justin D. Connell, 29, for four counts of first-degree criminal trespass, one count each of second- and third-degree criminal trespass and on a probation violation.
Jan. 29
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 5:57 a.m. responded to a caller on Northwest Center Street, Heppner, who said her boyfriend assaulted her and she had to wait until he fell asleep to leave. Deputies responded and arrested Antonio Rafael Ortz for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
• Pendleton police arrested Ryan George Tate, 22, for second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, interfering with a peace officer and on a warrant for failure to appear.
