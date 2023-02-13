Friday, Feb. 10
2:39 a.m. A 911 caller on North Wayne Street, Stanfield, reported a bomb threat.
8:08 a.m. A caller on Southeast Cannon Street, Heppner, reported her neighbor’s dogs keep coming into her yard and she would like a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact her. A deputy contacted her.
8:42 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Davis Orchards, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a theft.
9:10 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Kunze Lane, Boardman, on a report of someone suffering a mental/emotional crisis.
10:32 a.m. A caller on Linden Way, Heppner, reported she received a letter from an individual she has a restraining order against. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies contacted her.
4:23 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Christy’s Korral Tavern, Pendleton, on a report of an assault.
4:27 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on a report of an assault.
4:54 p.m. Pilot Rock police investigated a littering incident on Southwest Birch Street.
10:49 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle on North Arman Street, Weston.
Saturday, Feb. 11
5:42 a.m. Morrow County emergency services responded to Interstate 84, Boardman, on a report of a small sedan that crashed in the median. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies took a report.
1:57 p.m. A 911 caller on Seventh Street, Umatilla, reported a pit bull dog was loose and attacking people. Police responded.
10:14 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Quail Lane, Hermiston, after receiving a noise complaint.
Sunday, Feb. 12
6:35 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a burglary.
6:57 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Villadom Mobile Home Park, Milton-Freewater, on the report of the theft of a vehicle.
10:47 a.m. A 911 caller at Center Market, Stanfield, reported a “gang banger,” dressed in all black, just tried to “jump” them at the store.
10:48 a.m. Pilot Rock police responded to Northeast Douglas Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:29 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Agnew Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
3:02 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater on a report of a burglary.
9:54 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, Citations
Feb. 10
Pendleton police arrested Brett Allen Edwards, 38, for possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree theft and on a warrant.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Victor Hugo Murguia Gonzalez, 26, for fourth-degree assault and felony strangulation, after a woman reported she was the victim of an assault at the Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, Irrigon.
An Oregon State Police trooper at about 8:30 p.m. stopped a Ford Edge on Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater for a lane violation. The trooper ended up cited the driver, a 17-year-old male from Touchet, Washington, and the passenger, a 17-year-old male from Walla Walla, for minor in possession of marijuana. OSP also contacted the driver’s father.
Feb. 11
Boardman police arrested Pedro De Los Santos Hernandez, 38, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Alvin Phillips, 28, for vehicle theft.
Pendleton police arrested Chase Lee Ammons, 36, for menacing, attempted unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.
Feb. 12
Hermiston police arrested Lucia Madrigal, 35, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Boardman police arrested Natalie Diane Reed, 19, for fourth-degree assault.
