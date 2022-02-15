Friday, Feb. 11
7:18 a.m. — A caller reported a woman was throwing rocks at a house on Northeast Main Avenue, Irrigon.
7:19 a.m. — A caller reported someone was taking items from her house on Northeast Main Avenue, Irrigon, and a male at the house had a gun. Local law enforcement responded and arrested a 54-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct and a felony probation violation.
10:23 a.m. — A caller on Northeast Seventh Street at the Irrigon Marina Park, Irrigon, reported another male attacked him. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and contacted both parties.
11:58 a.m. — A resident on West Jennie Avenue, Hermiston, wanted to speak to an officer about receiving mail that could be a scam.
12:12 p.m. — A resident on Cottonwood Loop, Boardman, reported her 18-year-old daughter hit her youngest brother and her grandmother. Police responded and arrested the teen for domestic violence harassment.
6:13 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle hit a patio at C & D Drive-In and Bakery, 103 Main St. N., Boardman.
Saturday, Feb. 12
6:26 a.m. — A resident on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported her ex-boyfriend has been making threats toward her and her family and he does have a weapon. She also said he hit her on the head but declined medical treatment. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
2:03 p.m. — A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 84 near Echo. Agencies responded.
2:49 p.m. — A resident on East Third Street, Ione, reported a male was yelling and throwing furniture in front of her and her children. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact.
6:17 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Riverview Avenue, Irrigon, reported two dogs attacked his cat on his property. The man said he chased off the dogs. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy found the dogs and returned them to their owner.
Sunday, Feb. 13
1:52 a.m. — Law enforcement respond to a report of a fight on Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston.
6:40 a.m. — A hit and run accident occurred at Seventh Street and Yerxa Avenue in Umatilla, police responded.
8:57 a.m. — A car crash occurred at Coombs Canyon Road and George Canyon Road in Pendleton; there were four victims.
1:08 p.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about child abuse.
1:28 p.m. — Local law enforcement and other emergency services responded to Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, after a caller reported watching people set a vehicle on fire.
1:22 p.m. — A caller on Olson Road, Boardman, reported finding a golden eagle with a broken wing.
5:05 p.m. — Police responded to a call reporting a drunk driver at the Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla.
6:07 p.m. — Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on South Bonanza Street, Echo.
7:36 p.m. — A caller next door to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 205 Tumbleweed Blvd., Irrigon, reported a relative destroyed her belongings and uses the drug fentanyl. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and began an investigation.
8:16 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Bridgeport Avenue.
11:42 p.m. Law enforcement responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 11
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Anthony Iles, 34, for two counts of first-degree forgery.
• Pendleton police arrested Natalie Kay Holton, 19, for first-degree burglary and theft.
Feb. 12
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cesar Macias Delatorre, 25, for fourth-degree assault, strangulation, vehicle theft and on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Hector Freeman Estrada, 31, for domestic abuse and on a restraining order violation.
• Pendleton police arrested Marcus Coby Ryder, 39, for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
Feb. 13
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Jason Oliver Nunn, 27, for harassment, felony fourth-degree assault and on a warrant.
• Umatilla police arrested Damien Sky Figurski, 20, for felony strangulation, felony fourth-degree assault, menacing, third-degree escape and on a felony probation violation.
• Umatilla police arrested Tyler Joseph Morris, 23, for two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and one count each of first-degree criminal trespass, resist arrest and second-degree escape.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Idaann Bessie George, 21, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
