Friday, Feb. 17
9:45 a.m. A caller on Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported there were 13 dead birds on her property and she didn’t know what killed them. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:39 a.m. A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported two dogs, a Great Dane wearing a red collar and a pit bull with no collar, were running loose on his property. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded. Deputies returned the dogs to their home and gave their owner a warning.
5:06 p.m. A caller on West Fourth Road and Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported there was a child 4 or 5 years old walking barefoot on the street alone. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and reunited the child with his family.
7:11 p.m. Morrow County emergency services responded to Highway 74, Lexington, on a report of a car hitting a calf.
Saturday, Feb. 18
12:59 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School and removed a dead possum.
1:47 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of Northwest Spruce Street on a report of a burglary.
7:24 p.m. Milton-Freewater police responded to the 500 block of North Main Street after receiving a report from an individual stating two of their vehicle’s tires were slashed while they were inside the Let’s Go Inn.
9:26 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Division Road and Depot Lane, Irrigon, after noticing a vehicle running unoccupied near the construction site on the end of Division. The officer located a man who had been assaulted. Emergency services responded, and an ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies started an investigation.
9:32 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest 13th Street on a report of a burglary.
Sunday, Feb. 19
7:23 a.m. A caller on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported her neighbor’s dogs keep coming into her yard. Deputies have spoken to the neighbor multiple times regarding this issue. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the dog’s owner and issued a warning.
9:34 a.m. A caller on Northeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported there was a smaller brown dog in the neighborhood that always walks around at a neighbor’s residence. The caller stated all the neighbors are mad about it and would like a deputy to talk to the owners and have them keep their dog in their yard. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the owners and issued a warning.
11:40 a.m. Milton-Freewater police took a report of graffiti on the 100 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue.
8:19 p.m. A caller on Kangaroo Court Lane, Irrigon, reported house sitting and the neighbor’s dog kept jumping over the fence. The caller reported the homeowner told her this is an ongoing issue. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies made contact with the dog’s owner.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 17
A caller at 2:27 p.m. received a report of a drive-by shooting on Kunze Lane, Boardman. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested Austin Dyer, 27, for reckless endangering, illegal concealing and possession of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office released Dyer on his own recognizance.
Feb. 19
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Lloyd Fleetwood, 53, for second-degree assault, felony hit-and-run and a felony probation violation.
