Friday, Feb. 18
7:14 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, on a request to check on a man who walked into his garage, ran his vehicle a while but did not come out. Officers contacted the man and provided him information about carbon monoxide poisoning.
6:11 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to Interstate 84 eastbound near Boardman for a woman who reported a semitrailer threw a rock that broke her windshield. Deputies arrested a woman for second-degree disorderly conduct and reckless driving and released her on her own recognizance.
7:41 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 207, Heppner, reported she is stuck in the “mountains” after an intoxicated man hit her a couple of times.
8:47 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Seventh Street, Irrigon, on a report of a man shooting animals in the dark. The sheriff’s office told the man to call in next time he decides to shoot on his property.
Saturday, Feb. 19
8:41 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Cowins Street, Heppner, reported two large bull mastiff dogs were on her property and would not leave.
11:03 a.m. — A caller reported a rider fell off a horse at Clarks Canyon Road, Lexington.
2:56 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a goat with a broken leg at a residence at Froberg Lane and West Eighth Road, Irrigon.
11:31 p.m. — A driver heading east on Interstate 84 near Arlington reported a semitrailer has been following her since Hood River and has been “all over the road.”
Arrests, Citations
Feb. 18
• Boardman police, fire and ambulances services responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Main Street South and Oregon Trail Boulevard. The people involved refused transportation to a hospital. Police arrested Esdras Efrain Toj Aguilar for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Oregon State Police arrested Jose Lopez Larios for DUII after a caller at 9:54 p.m. reported he drove into a post on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Erik Clint Isaman Sr., 38, for second-degree burglary.
• Hermiston police arrested Jaime Aguilar Rosales, 49, for first-degree burglary, strangulation, violating a restraining order and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
•Boardman police arrested Pedro Tziquin, 27, for two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and property hit-and-run.
• Hermiston police arrested Sarah Anne Patrick, 31, for felony possession of methamphetamine and violating probation.
Feb. 19
• Hermiston police arrested Eric Nava, 26, for three counts of possession of a Schedule II substance and on warrants for failure to appear.
