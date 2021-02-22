FRIDAY
2:06 a.m. — A woman reported being jumped and her purse stolen at Outwest Motel on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
4:03 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a possible fight on Southeast Sixth Street, but did not locate any combatants.
6:44 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to a reported assault on South Wayne Street.
7:26 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on West Orchard Avenue and Southwest 23rd Street in Hermiston.
1:30 p.m. — Police returned a 3-year-old juvenile and his dog to his parents after he wandered away from home in Heppner.
3:43 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to a disturbance at J&D’s Mini Mart on Southwest Birch Street.
4:19 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect on Meadow Drive.
5:56 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a reported assault at Lifeways on Willamette Avenue.
6:13 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest Riverview Drive in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
10:41 a.m. — Hermiston police contacted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for help identifying suspects in the theft of car parts from video surveillance.
10:44 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
12:27 p.m — Pendleton police responded to a reported domestic assault on Northwest Fourth Street.
4:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest 22nd Street in Pendleton.
9:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
11:06 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a missing person from Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road.
SUNDAY
5:26 a.m. — A prowler was reported on Northeast Stone Lane in Hermiston, but police were unable to find a suspect.
11:04 a.m. — Child abuse/neglect was reported on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
11:28 a.m. — Stanfield police received a report of shots fired on South Wayne Street.
12:38 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on Cooney Lane in Hermiston.
1:53 p.m. — Theft was reported on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
3:36 p.m. — Theft was reported at A1 Truck and RV Wash on Stanfield Avenue in Stanfield.
4:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West Locust Avenue in Hermiston.
7 p.m. — A report of shots fired was investigated on West Orchard Avenue and Southwest 10th Street in Hermiston, but no shooters were located.
9:59 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a reported fight on South First Street.
11:48 p.m. — A car prowl was reported at Banner Bank on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
MONDAY
3:27 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
4:49 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on Southwest Third Street in Pilot Rock.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Skyler Shaun Pfleger, 32, for possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both felonies.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police arrested Walker ean Erickson, 27, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
Sunday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Conrado Armenta Ortiz, 19, on charges of third-degree robbery, a felony, and third-degree theft, a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.