Friday, Feb. 24
6:49 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and Boardman emergency services responded to Interstate 84, Boardman, on a report of a vehicle on fire.
8:59 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, for a noise complaint.
9:48 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Space Age Fuel on a report of a drunk driver.
11:48 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wildwood Lane and Highway 730, Umatilla, on a report of domestic violence.
2:15 p.m. A caller on Washington Lane, Irrigon, reported she was being harassed online. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller.
2:38 p.m. A caller at Sunset Trailer Court, Umatilla, reported there was a loose pit bull dog in the park. Police responded.
3:49 p.m. A caller on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, requested a deputy assist him with a squatter, who put a trailer on his property and stays there from time to time. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:51 p.m. A 911 caller at Sinclair, Milton-Freewater, reported an assault. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded and issued a citation.
4:34 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:41 p.m. A 911 caller on Powerline Road and Monroe Street, Umatilla, reported a car crash. Police responded.
Saturday, Feb. 25
4:42 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East High Street and North Second Street, Athena, on a report of a theft.
5:10 a.m. A 911 caller on South Highway 395, Hermiston, reported someone stole his white dually Ford truck with large rims about 10 minutes ago. He stated the truck was last seen heading Northbound towards Walmart. Police responded.
9:05 a.m. A caller on Linden Way, Heppner, requested a welfare check on a patient she has tried to deliver medication to over the last two days and has not been able to make contact with. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were able to get the patient their medication.
11:55 a.m. A 911 caller on South Dunne Street, Stanfield, reported hearing gunshots. Police responded.
6:15 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Locust Trailer Court, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9 p.m. A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue and Southeast 10th Street, Irrigon, requested Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to run extra patrols in the neighborhood to help reduce the noise pollution. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies ran the extra patrols.
11:33 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 1700 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of an assault. Police began an investigation.
Sunday, Feb. 26
12:39 a.m. A caller on Linden Way, Heppner, reported she saw something fall out of the sky near the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. She stated she was unable to see the shape, and it appeared to be a bright light falling from the sky. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies checked the area and were unable to locate anything.
12:44 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a prowler.
3:11 a.m. A 911 caller at Villadom Mobile Home Park, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater, reported someone was going through their mailboxes.
9:25 a.m. Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Birch Street, Pilot Rock, on a report of a restraining order violation.
7:54 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest 12th Street, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:45 p.m. A caller at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Northwest Tumbleweed Boulevard, Irrigon, reported her car was parked at a building adjacent to the church and would like a deputy to come by so she can get to her car safely. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded.
11:56 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reported a downed highway sign on Highway 207 near Echo to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 24
Pendleton police arrested Justin Troy Lowe, 41, for vehicle theft and conspiracy.
Feb. 25
An Oregon State Police trooper at about 10:50 p.m. caught a blue Dodge pickup speeding at 84 mph westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 205 near Pendleton. The pickup also traveled outside its lane several times. During sobriety tests, the driver, David Walter Turk, 75, of Pendleton, reached out to the trooper for help with balance. Turk refused an alcohol breath test, so the trooper got a warrant to test his blood at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. After the test, the trooper cited Turk for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and for failure to drive within the lane.
Feb. 26
An Oregon State Police trooper at about 7:30 p.m. stopped a Toyota 4Runner at Northeast Fifth and North Russell Streets, Milton-Freewater, for traveling without lights. OSP reported the trooper noticed the driver was impaired, and after testing cited the 16-year-old Milton-Freewater male for DUII (alcohol) and released him to family members.
