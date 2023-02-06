Friday, Feb. 3
6:45 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeast Emerald Drive, Hermiston, after receiving a report of the theft of a vehicle.
7:14 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Main Street, Ione, on a report of the theft of an all-terrain vehicle trailer as well as other items. The victim may have had security camera footage of the incident. The sheriff’s office took a report.
8:53 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of West Marie Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
10:17 a.m. Pendleton police responded to South Main Street and Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of an assault.
12:27 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Banner Bank after a woman reported a man wearing a tan stocking cap approached her at the cash machine and asked her to pull money out for him. He then walked away and got into an older white SUV, possibly a Suburban.
12:30 p.m. A 911 caller on North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater, reported a man came up to him twice trying to steal his food. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
4:12 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of the theft of a vehicle from My Own Auto Sales.
6:51 p.m. A caller on Highway 74, Ione, reported his stepdaughter was staying at this residence and had mentioned hearing suspicious noises around the property at night. The caller asked to have deputy contact with her. Deputies contacted the woman and set up extra patrols in the area.
Saturday, Feb 4
1:56 a.m. A 911 caller at El Ranchero in Hermiston reported a fight. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
2:16 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
5:46 a.m. A caller on Tews Lane, Ione, reported there was a grey Town and Country van with a busted tail light and no license plates driving by his residence. The caller stated they found this suspicious and thinks it may be involved with thefts in the area. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were advised to be on the lookout.
10:17 a.m. Pendleton police responded to South Main Street and Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of an assault.
11:38 a.m. Boardman Fire Rescue District responded to Paul Smith Road, Boardman, on a report of a small grass fire in a pasture.
12:41 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Chenowith Avenue on a report of a prowler.
1:20 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Melody Lane, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
1:25 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Broad Street, Weston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:42 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police made an arrest.
5:34 p.m. Boardman Fire Rescue District responded to Trail Apartments, Boardman, on a report of a cat stuck in a tree.
5:56 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
6:40 p.m. Local law enforcement responded to Bombing Range Road, Lexington, on a report of a car with flashers on in the middle of the lane. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office cited a male for minor in possession of alcohol while operating a vehicle and driving while suspended.
9:46 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Margaret Avenue on a report of a prowler.
Sunday, Feb. 5
12:37 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill on a report of a disturbance.
9:47 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southeast Sixth Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
10:04 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Miller Road, Boardman, on a report of two dogs getting into a women’s yard and attacking one of her chickens. Deputies returned the dogs to their owner and gave a warning about owning a dog as a public nuisance.
11:18 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Northeast Mount Hebron Drive on a report of a physical domestic disturbance. Police made an arrest.
1:25 p.m. A caller on Summit Lane, Boardman, reported his father told him someone shot his semitrailer. The caller requested a Spanish-speaking deputy respond to talk with his father. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and began an investigation.
4:41 p.m. Pilot Rock police responded to North Alder Street on a report of a fight.
7:25 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 2700 block of Southwest Goodwin Avenue on a report of a burglary.
7:32 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of gunshots at Driftwood RV Resort, Boardman. Law enforcement responded but were unable to locate anyone shooting.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 3
Oregon State Police at 10:24 p.m. in the area of Highway 332 and Highway 339 stopped a mauve Mercedes for speeding. The trooper arrested the driver, Kameron Michael Malchow, 23, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 4
Pendleton police arrested Thomas Elton Davis Jr., 41, for fourth-degree assault.
Pendleton police arrested Josephine Lee Ann Marie Anderson, 23, for fourth-degree assault.
Pendleton police arrested Travis Lester Graham, 50, for violating probation, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree theft and one count of assault of a public safety officer.
Jan. 5
Boardman police arrested Jaime Mocilla, 33, for DUII (alcohol) and failure to carry or present a license
Pendleton police arrested Kenneth Michael Kessel, 73, for menacing and fourth-degree assault.
