Friday, Feb. 4
12:27 a.m. — A caller reported a person with a flashlight was trying to wave down someone on the shoulder of the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman. The caller said the person may have had a disabled vehicle.
8:05 a.m. — A person at Kinkade Road Southwest and Cottonwood Loop, Boardman, wanted to make a report about a vehicle theft.
1:30 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a female wearing a hooded sweatshirt in the area of West Fourth Road and Columbia Lane, Irrigon, who was jumping in and out of traffic and yelling. Deputies checked the area but did not find the female.
2:58 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 call reporting an accident at Columbia Harvest Foods, 1411 Sixth St., Umatilla, where a female had backed into multiple vehicles.
3:11 p.m. — A caller reported a female was lying in the middle of the road at Southeast 13th Street and Idaho Avenue, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested a woman for second-degree disorderly conduct.
5:38 p.m. — A 911 caller at Frontier Court, 105 Main St. S., Boardman, reported a vehicle struck a female. Law enforcement and an ambulance responded, and a man received a citation for driving while suspended.
6:25 p.m. — Police responded to reports of a drunk driver at Highway 730 and Highway 395, Umatilla.
11:44 p.m. — An officer initiated activity at the intersection of South Highway 395 and South Dunne Street, Stanfield, to remove flowers from the road that were causing a traffic hazard.
Saturday, Feb. 5
12:17 a.m. — Agencies responded to a 911 call reporting a barn fire on Akes Lane in Milton-Freewater.
1:26 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a prowler on Agnew Road in Hermiston. Police responded.
1:51 a.m. — A car flipped over on Highway 37 in Hermiston. All four passengers were not injured.
11:47 a.m. — A vehicle caught fire at Boardman Marina & RV Park, 1 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman, and people used extinguishers to put out the fire.
1:53 p.m. — A motorcycle crash occurred at the Bike Pit, 800 R A Koch Road, Pilot Rock. Police responded.
3 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a vehicle that rolled at Stock Drive Lane and Stoke Drive Road, Heppner. An ambulance took a person to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for two counts of reckless endangerment and released her. Deputies also cited her for not carrying insurance and not having a driver’s license.
7:42 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at The Vault Tavern, 194 W Main St., Pilot Rock.
8:03 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 600 block of East Ridgeway Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 6
10:56 a.m. — A 911 caller reported she was picking up garbage at the intersection of North Ott and East Punkin Center roads, Hermiston, when she came across a dog food bag that was heavy and emanating a foul order. She requested a Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy come check out the bag.
12:03 p.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, called for law enforcement because a friend was throwing around objects and refused to leave. The resident called back and canceled the request.
3:15 p.m. — A caller reported a grass fire on Paul Smith Road, Boardman. The fire was spreading towards a vehicle, the caller said, but not threatening any structures. The Boardman Fire Rescue District responded.
5:06 p.m. — A caller reported a male tried to get into a vehicle at the U.S. Postal Service, 200 First St. N.W., Boardman, and still was in the parking lot. Boardman police responded and arrested a man for resisting arrest, giving false information to police and second-degree criminal trespass. Police also cited another man for second-degree criminal trespass.
7:56 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., Umatilla.
9:27 p.m. — A man at a residence on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, reported his girlfriend threw a bottle at his car and broke the window. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and trespassed the man, who did not want to pursue charges.
10:03 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest Seventh Street on a call about a burglary.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 4
• Pendleton police arrested Brian Allen Palmer, 41, for restraining order violation, harassment and first-degree burglary.
• Boardman police arrested Casey Luna Lopez, 31, for third-degree assault.
Feb. 5
• Hermiston police arrested Jacob Richard Mack, 27, for third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and second-degree theft.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbia River Ranch, 70362 Kunze Lane, Boardman, on a report of one client who hit another. Deputies arrested Danial Alan Neal, 41, for fourth-degree assault.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested James John Gilchrist, 33, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
