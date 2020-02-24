FRIDAY
9:03 a.m.— At the Pendleton City Hall, a janitor found three ripped-up counterfeit $20 bills.
10:29 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Frazer Avenue and Southeast Seventh Avenue in Pendleton.
11:46 a.m.— An assault occurred on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:32 p.m.— Hermiston police were unable to locate a fight at Hodge Park on East Highland Avenue.
7:37 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
2:30 a.m.— A drunk driver was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:13 a.m.— On Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance was reported.
8:18 a.m.— A man was reportedly running across Southwest Second Street in Pendleton, breaking into vehicles.
5:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
7:52 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 20th Street in Pendleton.
8:34 p.m.— Police were unable to locate a missing person on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
9:24 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Sixth Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
2:28 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
4:17 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at the Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue.
8:39 a.m.— On Interstate 84 near milepost 208 near Pendleton, Oregon State Police siezed marijuana from a semi-truck driver, Kevin Jerome Miller, 26, of North Carolina.
10:04 a.m.— Hermiston police took a report for a domestic disturbance on West Ridgeway Avenue.
12:02 p.m.— On Southwest Emigrant Avenue, a railroad crossing arm was reported as broken and later reported as pointing in the wrong direction.
12:52 p.m.— On West Elm Avenue and North First Place in Hermiston, a railroad crossing arm snapped.
2:14 p.m.— Pendleton police were alerted of downed power lines in different areas six times on Sunday afternoon.
4:17 p.m.— Pendleton police were unable to locate a drunk driver reported at St. Anthony Hospital.
5:12 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at Kelly's Restaurant and Lounge on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
6:57 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
7:34 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on East Third Street in Hermiston.
7:46 p.m.— At Short Stop #1 on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston, a possible drunk driver was reported.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Tyler Joe Stone, 32, on multiple charges including one count of altering a firearm ID number.
•Oregon State Police arrested Phillip Ray Sigle, 28, on a warrant relating to five counts of identity theft in Jackson County.
•Union County Sheriff's Office arrested Darold Wayne Smith Jr., 26, on multiple charges including one count of second-degree burglary, a felony, committed in Umatilla County.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police arrested Nelson Chas John, 48, of Pendleton on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and one count of driving while suspended.
•Hermiston police arrested Santos Lucas Hernandez, 31, on multiple charges including two counts of DUII (3 or more convictions in 10 prior years), and felony failure to appear.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Juan Jeronimo Pablo, 34, on two charges including one count of DUII (alcohol).
•Hermiston police arrested Sebastian Matias Ramirez, 20, on three charges including one count of DUII (alcohol).
Sunday
•Umatilla tribal police arrested Alec Scott Yallup, 37, on one count of DUII (alcohol).
