Note: Most enforcement agencies did not provide their daily bulletins due to Monday’s holiday. The East Oregonian’s Wednesday edition will have a more complete public safety log.
FRIDAY
9:37 a.m. — Criminal mischief complaints marked the morning for Milton-Freewater police. Callers reported graffiti on the 100 block of Miller Street, and about 10 minutes later police heard about graffiti on the 100 block South Main Street.
12:35 p.m. — More criminal mischief in Milton-Freewater. Police took report for damage to the doors of a pickup on the 100 block of Southeast 15th Avenue plus damage to building doors.
SATURDAY
12:59 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for robbery on the 100 block of East Highland Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Jeffrey John Kapica, 49, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Saturday
•Boardman police arrested Rigo Chingo Ruiz, 24, for felony domestic violence assault.
•Pendleton police arrested Saul Christopher Jacquez, 45, of Pendleton, for felony driving while suspended/revoked and felon DUII.
•Hermiston police arrested Jessica Richel Banker, 26, of Hermiston, for possession and delivery of methamphetamine and multiple probation violations.
Sunday
•Stanfield police arrested Jared Demarr Hansen, 34, of La Grande, for first-degree invasion of personal privacy, a felony.
•Pendleton police arrested Brandon Scott Dixon, 36, of Pendleton, for felony attempt to commit crime. State court records show Dixon began serving two years court probation on Feb. 15 for second-degree theft.
