FRIDAY
7:34 a.m. — A black mountain bike with red rims was reported stolen from the900 block of Cowl Street, Milton-Freewater.
8:09 a.m. — A Hermiston resident told police she was moving out of her mother’s house on Northwest Duck Drive, which she rented for four years. She said she has flooring in the residence she want to take, but her mother refused to let her back in the house.
8:25 a.m. — A resident of Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, reported fraud to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
10:14 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police returned to the 900 block of Cowl Street for a report of a lock damaged on a shed.
12:28 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report for theft from Stage Gulch and Wells Station roads, Echo.
1:28 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a utility line down across East Highland Avenue.
4:02 p.m. — A torque wrench and a flashlight were reported stolen from Terry’s OK Tire Store, 214 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
4:32 p.m. — A young child in Hermiston on Northeast Aspen Drive reported his parents were fighting.
6:07 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Gilliam Avenue and 21st Street for a pit bull-type dog that was running in the area, but officers didn’t find the dog.
7:32 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel responded to East Punkin Center and Craig roads, Hermiston, for a one-vehicle rollover.
11:22 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at East Wood Avenue and North Earl Street, Stanfield.
SATURDAY
1:47 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to a report of a fight on East Gladys Avenue, Hermiston.
4:50 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for the theft of a vehicle from the Riverside Apartments, 1300 N.W. Carden Ave.
5:44 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest 14th Street, Pendleton, reported a man pounding on a door across street and yelling.
9:57 a.m. — A Walla Walla man driving east in a Ford Fusion on Highway 332 crashed into a power pole near milepost 3. The impact severed the pole but did not knock down the lines. Pacific Power sent out a repair team, according to Oregon State Police, and a trooper warned the driver.
10:28 a.m. — A man from Lakewood, Colorado, reported he was driving east on Interstate 84 near milepost 234 when a set of tire chains came off a semitrailer beside his and broke his driver’s side window. The man said he was not able to get the other driver to stop, and neither he nor Oregon State Police found that truck.
10:58 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a restraining order violation on Harrison Street, Helix. A second report of a restraining order violation came in at 12:01 p.m. on Solar Street, Helix.
11:55 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 400 block of East Jennie Avenue.
12:27 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for criminal mischief at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 1221 S.E. Court Place.
2:53 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a theft report for a bicycle stolen from the 1200 block of South Mill Street.
3:47 p.m. — A man brought an injured hawk to the Oregon State Police office in Pendleton. He told state police he found the bird of prey caught in a barbed wire fence on Coombs Canyon Road. State police contacted Blue Mountain Wildlife, a bird rescue and sanctuary near Pendleton, which took the hawk.
4:36 p.m. — A resident of Southwest Hailey Avenue reported a theft to Pendleton police.
5:24 p.m. — Pendleton officers assisted with a disturbance at Big John’s Hometown Pizza, 225 S.W. Ninth St.
6:25 p.m. — Theft was reported by a resident of Megan Lane, Hermiston. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
8:23 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, for a woman causing a disturbance.
SUNDAY
1:33 a.m. — A caller reported a male attacked a female on the 100 block of West Highland Avenue, Hermiston.
3:50 a.m. — A woman on Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater, reported her ex-husband threatened to break into her home and trash everything. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded and made an arrest.
3:56 p.m. — Pendleton police are investigating a report of credit card fraud reported by a resident of Southwest Goodwin Lane.
4:50 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen by a resident of Pendleton Riverside Apartments, 1300 N.W. Carden Ave.
10 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man on a black quad bike and a child with no helmet were riding on the bike trail at Irrigon Skate Park.
7:47 p.m. — Boardman police, fire department and ambulance departments were called to a house fire at Frontier Park, 105 S. Main St., Boardman. Two patients were taken by ambulance to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
10:18 p.m. — A 911 caller reported three people were in a physical fight at Victory Square Park, Hermiston, near the gazebo off Southwest 10th Street. Law enforcement did not find any fighters.
10:54 a.m. — A plow truck tipped over on Ione Gooseberry Road and Halvorsen Lane, near Ione. A call to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said everyone was out of the vehicle and there were no injuries.
11:38 a.m. — A man walked into the Irrigon Shell Station, E. Highway 730, and wanted a coffee, but couldn’t pay. The attendant paid as a courtesy, but told him there were no free refills. The man took more coffee anyway, refused to pay and walked out, leaving a pipe and marijuana at a table by a window in view of children. She requested a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy respond and pick up the paraphernalia.
2:26 p.m. — Pilot Rock police took a report for theft from a residence on Northeast Second Street.
8:20 p.m. — A resident of Montana Lane, Irrigon, complained to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office that someone drove east on the road and then turned around and spotlighted her house. She requested contact from a deputy.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Devin Lindsey Christensen, 28, of Irrigon, for first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and a felony probation violation.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Antonio Reco Reaves, 34, Burien, Wash., for delivery and possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, failure to display a driver’s license and violating parole.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ciprian Santiago Lopez, 33, address not provided, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended/revoked.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Rechelle Sue Wilson, 26, of Pendleton, for a post-prison supervision violation, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Vanessa Webber, 43, of Pendleton, for DUII.
•Umatilla police arrested Christopher D. Brunson, 38, of Blackfoot, Idaho, for DUII, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tawna Rae Angle, 55, address not provided, for DUII, resisting arrest and theft by receiving.
•Pilot Rock police arrested at about 3:10 p.m. served a warrant on the 500 block of Southwest Birch Street and arrested John Wesley Herald, 57, of Pilot Rock, for unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing, pointing a firearm at another, interfering with a peace office and reckless endangering.
Sunday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler James Sanders, 26, of Hermiston, for felony and misdemeanor attempt to flee, felony meth possession, reckless driving, reckless endangering and violating parole.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Joshua Colin Husted, 44, of Pendleton, for DUII.
