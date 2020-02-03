FRIDAY
4:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Van Buren Drive in Umatilla.
7:35 a.m. — On West Quince Avenue, a runaway was reported.
9:29 a.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
11:21 a.m. — A juvenile complaint at Pendleton High School was brought under investigation.
11:48 a.m. — A woman in Hermiston reported that someone stole the battery out of her car while she was recycling at the Hermiston Bottle Drop.
3:39 p.m. — A burglary was reported at an apartment on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:39 p.m. — At Jack in the Box on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton, an assault occurred.
3:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Normal Street in Weston.
4:01 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Southwest Goodwin Lane.
5:39 p.m. — On Southeast 10th Court in Hermiston, a drunken driver was reported.
10:36 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report for a burglary on Southwest Cottonwood Drive in Hermiston.
11:43 p.m. — On Southwest Jay Avenue in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred.
SATURDAY
1:10 a.m. — A reportedly "disgruntled" man was poking someone in the chest on Northwest McKennon Road in Pendleton.
7:47 a.m. — On Highway 207 in Echo, a burglary occurred.
8:20 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported at Picker's Paradise in Milton-Freewater.
12:39 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a domestic disturbance on Southwest 11th Street.
11:23 p.m. — A man reported his wife was abusing him on Southeast Sixteenth Street in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
2:42 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Blue Mountain Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
6:03 a.m. — An assault occurred at the Rainbow Cafe in Pendleton.
12:21 p.m. — A robbery occurred on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
3:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
7:14 p.m. — On North First Place and West Elm Avenue in Hermiston, a drunken driver was reported.
8:38 p.m. — On South First Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred.
MONDAY
1:12 a.m. — A domestic disturbance on Southeast First Street in Pendleton resulted in arrest.
1:34 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's office responded to a fight on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested John McCallister Sohappy, 27, on three charges, including dangerous drugs.
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested Robert James Vanpelt, 45, on two charges, including dangerous drugs.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Richardo Garcia Hernandez, 43, on two felony charges of fourth-degree assault and identity theft.
•Oregon State Police arrested Anthony Daniel McKenney, 30, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving following a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 84 westbound near Umatilla.
Saturday
•Hermiston police arrested Victor Guadalupe Nuno Estrada, 20, on three charges, including possession of a short-barrel shotgun, a felony.
•Oregon State Police arrested Raymond Chavez, 43, for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving following a slide-off accident on I-84 eastbound near Umatilla.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Dustin Kenneth Hehmann, 34, on one count of fourth-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.