FRIDAY
7:01 a.m. — A juvenile complaint is under investigation at Irrigon Elementary School.
8:58 a.m. — On East Gladys Avenue in Hermiston, a woman reported someone may have broken into her home Thursday evening. When she woke up Friday morning, her belongings were rearranged inside her home.
2:13 p.m. — A father in Hermiston is asking the police to chat with his son, who continually enters their home by crawling into the garage. The father fears this could cause neighbors to think criminal activity is happening.
SATURDAY
12:25 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Sunset Drive in Hermiston.
8:42 a.m. — A woman called on Morrow County sheriff’s deputies to accompany her to the U.S. Post Office in Heppner, where she works, due to a hostile work environment.
11:14 a.m. — On Country Garden Road in Irrigon, a woman allegedly attempted to force herself inside someone’s home.
2:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Hartley Avenue in Hermiston.
5:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
8:01 p.m. — On Interstate 84 in Boardman, a tractor experienced a brake fire.
8:36 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Water Street in Heppner is concerned about a man who continually runs down their street at night, and previously laid down in the middle of the road.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Alexis Lopez, 23, on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and assaulting a public safety officer after deputies stopped his vehicle, which was driving erratically on Highway 730.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police arrested James Edward Taylor, 56, on one count of DUII (3 or more convictions in 10 prior years).
•Umatilla Tribal police arrested Andrew Dewayne Dayley, 33, on multiple charges, including one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of oxycodone and one count possession of controlled substances.
•Oregon State Police arrested Aurelio Rogriguez Villalobos, 39, on one count of DUII (alcohol), one count of felon in possession of a weapon and one count unlawful possession of cocaine.
