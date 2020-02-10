FRIDAY
10:00 a.m. — Mail was reported stolen from the Trail Apartments on Boardman Avenue in Boardman.
11:04 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a storage until at Irrigon Motors on Southwest California Avenue in Irrigon.
11:19 a.m.— Police were unable to locate a fight at Switzler Point on Switzler Avenue in Umatilla.
1:46 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Cottonwood Drive in Hermiston.
4:30 p.m.— A possible drunk driver was reported on Main Street in Stanfield.
5:41 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
7:41 p.m.— A burglary was reported on Pheasant Ridge Street in Umatilla.
10:21 p.m.— On Highway 395 in Hermiston, a possible drunk driver was swerving.
SATURDAY
12:55 p.m.— An assault occurred on Mill Creek Road in Walla Walla.
1:03 p.m.— A robbery was reported on Northeast Second Street.
9:05 p.m.— At Vista Trailer Park on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance occurred.
9:19 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
9:21 p.m.— On Tum A Lum Road in Milton-Freewater, a possible drunk driver was spotted.
9:42 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Washington Lane in Irrigon.
10:24 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on South Broad Street in Weston.
SUNDAY
1:30 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Winesnap Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:39 a.m.— On East Punkin Center Road, a possible drunk driver was spotted.
7:32 a.m. — A woman reported her camper was burglarized on Washington Lane in Irrigon.
8:30 a.m.— The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report for a burglary on South Broad Street in Weston.
5:34 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Northwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
MONDAY
7:05 a.m.— A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Matthew Scott Gordon on one count of second-degree robbery, one count of third-degree assault, and one count of second-degree assault, all felonies.
Saturday
•Umatilla tribal police arrested Angel Dawn Reynolds on two charges including felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•Umatilla police arrested Josie Paige Royse on one charge of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
•Umatilla police arrested William Alexander Sutton on one charge of first-degree theft over $1,000.
•Hermiston police arrested David Scott Dechand on five charges including two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Samantha Dawn Irwin on one charge on unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Colton Duane Dyer on four charges including attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and supplying contraband, all felonies.
