Friday, Jan. 6.
5:22 a.m. — An employee with Conoco, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary occurred overnight. The employee stated the building was entered and many items were taken and/or damaged.
10:15 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office sent extra patrols to Northeast Chase Street, in Heppner, after receiving reports of people inside a structure that had sustained significant damage in a fire the day before.
10:46 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store, Boardman, on a report of a trailer on fire.
4:36 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Pioneer Lane, Boardman, on a report of a disturbance. Deputies trespassed a man from the location and told him he would be arrested if he returned.
9:01 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Columbia Lane, Irrigon, on a report of someone suffering from a mental/emotional crisis. Community Counseling Solutions would contact the individual.
Saturday, Jan. 7
8:13 a.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 84, Boardman, reported a black pickup going 70 mph was towing a flatbed and had a dog leashed in the back. The caller stated the dog looked terrified.
11:05 a.m. — A caller on Northeast 12th Street, Irrigon, reported the theft of her car. The caller stated she left the keys in the vehicle and a half tank of gas. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
2:10 p.m. — Oregon State Police received a report of a rear driver’s side tire that fell off a Chevrolet Silverado heading north on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater. The tire rolled across the southbound lanes and struck the rear left side panel of a vehicle for sale at Clickit RV. Police completed a crash report and gave it to the dealership and the driver of the pickup.
4:09 p.m. — A caller at Vadata, Boardman, reported a security guard passed out. The caller stated the man is in his mid 20s, was breathing and awake but still on the ground. Emergency services responded and the man refused transport to a hospital.
4:21 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact her regarding keeping her daughter safe from her daughter’s ex-husband, whom she left today, in Umatilla. A deputy contacted the woman.
Sunday, Jan. 8
4:05 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Highway 730 and 15th Road, Irrigon, for a vehicle parked too close to the road. The sheriff’s office had the vehicle removed.
3:34 p.m. — A caller on Interstate 84, Boardman, reported a woman was staggering along the side of the road. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and provided the woman a courtesy ride.
11:39 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Kristen Drive, Irrigon, reported her neighbor’s dogs have been barking non-stop. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate any barking dogs.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 6
Pendleton police arrested Michelle Lee Phillips, 35, for a restraining order violation and resisting arrest.
