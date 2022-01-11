Friday, Jan. 7
7:40 a.m. — The city of Irrigon reported someone cut the chain-link fence to the city shop compound off 15th Road near the cemetery and broke into work trucks.
12:12 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., on a report of a fight.
2:04 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Love’s Travel Stop and County Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, on a report of a man who was upset and refused to leave.
10:16 p.m. — A call on Little Butter Creek Road, Echo, reported the theft of her Honda 110 dirt bike.
Saturday, Jan. 8
8:11 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 600 block of Northwest Fourth Street, Pendleton.
9:18 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of metal from Olam Spices, 71449 Rail Loop Drive, Boardman.
12:19 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:09 p.m. — A caller on Highway 14, Irrigon, reported the theft of a camp trailer.
3:11 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a burglary.
4:12 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight at First Church Of God, 712 S.W. 27th St., Pendleton.
Sunday, Jan. 9
12:47 a.m. — Pendleton police on Southeast Byers Avenue cited a person for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
1:41 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 1000 block of West Orchard Avenue.
12:18 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 300 block of East Dogwood Avenue.
4:58 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Southwest 30th Street, Pendleton.
5:49 p.m. — A resident on Usage Lane, Irrigon, reported the neighbor has “a couple of vicious dogs” that are on his property that has chased and killed cats. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating.
9:12 p.m. — A train conductor reported seeing a vehicle that may have rolled into a ravine at Southeast Goad Road and Highway 30, Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 7
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Matilda Marie Hoisington, 39, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Jan. 8
• Oregon State Police arrested Richard Dale Sowell, 34, for felony fleeing, hit-and-run involving property, vehicle theft, felony possession, delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangering and on a parole violation.
• Hermiston police arrested Gustavo Tabullo Aguirre, 52, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jan. 9
• Oregon State Police arrested Melvin Monroe McDaniel, 75, for DUII and reckless driving.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Ever Valverde Morales, 38, for DUII.
