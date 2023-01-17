Friday, Jan. 13
12:17 a.m. Numerous emergency service agencies responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 between mileposts 182 and 180 for a wrong-way dark colored SUV. Oregon State Police reported the driver was suffering from medical issues. An ambulance took her to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Police found the driver, a 61-year-old woman, was a missing person in Idaho.
7:52 a.m. Pendleton police enforced the city’s resting ordinance at the bank machine at Wells Fargo on Southeast Dorion Avenue.
10:28 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 800 block of Southwest Seventh Street. Police took a report.
10:58 a.m. A detective with the Kennewick Police Department asked to talk with a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy in regards to a felon from Morrow County who tried to buy a gun. The sheriff’s office made contact.
11 a.m. A caller reported she believed a bullet struck her car’s windshield while she was driving on Highway 730, Boardman.
12:18 p.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report of a theft on a backpack containing numerous items from an unlocked vehicle on the 100 block of North Columbia Street.
11:02 p.m. A caller reported gunshots in the area of Division Road and Southeast Wyoming Avenue, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but found no one shooting.
Saturday, Jan. 14
4:41 a.m. A caller reported a male was yelling in the lobby of the Hampton Inn, Pendleton.
4:59 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Drive on a report of an assault.
7:04 a.m. Emergency services out of Boardman responded to the rest area on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman for a male who collapsed in the restroom. An ambulance took the male to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
10:47 a.m. A caller on Olson Road, Boardman, reported she was assaulted. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and began an investigation.
11:03 a.m. A resident on Hilltop Road, Boardman, reported she believed someone is poisoning her cats. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact.
11:41 a.m. A caller on Lakeview Heights on Willow Creek Road, Heppner, reported an assault. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested a 33-year-old man for harassment.
Sunday, Jan. 15
10:32 a.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received notice that staff at the former U.S. Army Chemical Depot would burn off ammunition in closed barrels in case anyone calls about hearing gunfire.
1:02 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 700 block of Southwest 13th Street. Police took a report.
1:12 p.m. A caller reported a horse was on the loose for several days along Highway 74, Heppner.
1:46 p.m. A resident on Hilltop Road, Boardman, reported someone hit her mailbox and smashed it. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and fixed her mailbox.
5:04 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that two people at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, Heppner, were trying to take hubcaps off a car in the back parking lot. A deputy responded and found the people were buying a car and switching tires.
8:09 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 1800 block of North First Street on a report of an assault.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 13
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Laurie Dawn Merrell, 52, for identity theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and five counts of fraud by credit card.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Donald Ramsey Scott, 52, for criminal activity in drugs, dangerous drugs, concealed weapon and contempt of court.
Jan. 15
Oregon State Police arrested Fredrick Patrick Ball, 27, for second-degree kidnapping, coercion and menacing.
Umatilla police arrested Jose Luis Andrade, 46, for fourth-degree assault, menacing and first-degree invasion of personal privacy.
