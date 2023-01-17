Friday, Jan. 13

12:17 a.m. Numerous emergency service agencies responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 between mileposts 182 and 180 for a wrong-way dark colored SUV. Oregon State Police reported the driver was suffering from medical issues. An ambulance took her to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Police found the driver, a 61-year-old woman, was a missing person in Idaho.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.