Friday, Jan. 14
5:22 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a disturbance at Southgate Sinclair & Dino Mart, 701 Southgate.
11:54 a.m. — A caller reported a FedEx van skidded onto the bank at Baseline Lane and Wheatland Road, Lexington. Several locals responded, and the patient refused a ride to a local hospital.
1:40 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1500 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a burglary.
4:46 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Morrow County Grain Growers Inc., 71010 Rail Loop Drive, Boardman, for an employee who was trapped in a barge, fell and was bleeding from his head.
10:55 p.m. — A resident at Miller Road and Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported someone went by with a loud radio and now the dogs in the area are barking.
11:33 p.m. — A caller reported a broken window and activated the alarm covering a business on the 6100 block of North Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday, Jan. 15
12 a.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to provide extra patrols on a section of Paterson Ferry Road, Boardman, due to copper thefts.
2:46 p.m. — A resident on Prickly Pear Lane, Irrigon, reported her neighbor’s dogs keep digging holes in her fence, and her pigs keep getting out.
4:35 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Sixth Street on a report of a burglary.
Sunday, Jan. 16
2:04 p.m. — Police and medics in Boardman responded to Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., on a report of a possible drug overdose. An ambulance took one person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
3:52 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southwest Seventh Street on a report of an assault.
7:59 p.m. — A resident on South First Street, Irrigon, reported the theft of his 2021 Toyota Tacoma. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and found there was no crime — the other person driving the vehicle also is on the registration.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 14
• Hermiston police arrested Samantha Daun Irwin, 26, on a felony parole violation, two felony probation violations and four warrants for failure to appear.
• Hermiston police arrested Jason Rhett Paluso, 49, for felony fleeing and on a warrant.
Jan. 15
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Darold Albert Foote, 50, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Jaime Lee Thompson, 36, for fourth-degree assault.
Jan. 16
• Oregon State Police at 8 a.m. responded to a disabled vehicle on the westbound side of Interstate 84 at about milepost 154 near Boardman. The trooper arrested the driver, Gabriel Ramirez Cruz, 46, of Portland, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and on a Multnomah County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of DUII.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jonathan Begay, 19, for DUII, reckless driving and minor in possession of alcohol.
