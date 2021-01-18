Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday, some law enforcement agencies did not submit police blotters to the East Oregonian before deadline.
FRIDAY
3:54 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Northeast Main Avenue in Irrigon.
SATURDAY
10:37 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West June Avenue in Hermiston.
8:31 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person at Boardman City Hall in Boardman.
SUNDAY
6:40 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at Boardman Foods on East Columbia Avenue
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Joseph Clarence Day, 48, on two felony counts, including the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a post-prison supervision sanction.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Matthew James Way, 30, on four counts, including one felony count of first-degree burglary, misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal trespassing and initiating a false report, and one count of contempt of court.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Diaz-Madrigal, 36, on three counts, including a felony count of driving under the influence of intoxicants with three more prior convictions in the past 10 years, and misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license or registration and hit and run.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Anthony Scott Tompkins, 32, on three felony counts, including the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, supplying contraband, and violating parole.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Joseph Robert Quintana, 18, on two counts, including a felony count of second-degree robbery and a misdemeanor count of third-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.