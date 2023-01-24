Friday, Jan. 20
6:09 a.m. Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:23 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments on a report of a restraining order violation.
3:01 p.m. A caller at Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, Boardman, reported a suspicious woman was going in and out of the bar, possibly with a knife in her hand. Law enforcement responded and shot the woman with a stun gun, and she was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Law enforcement took a report.
3:07 p.m. Umatilla police received a report of fraud/forgery.
5:04 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Locust Trailer Court, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
5:49 p.m. A 911 caller on South Main Street, Stanfield, reported her husband broke her leg. Emergency services responded.
9:06 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Division Road and Depot Lane, Irrigon, after seeing people take scrap wood from a property. The deputy advised the people return the scrap wood until they are able to contact the property owner.
9:09 p.m. A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported he thought a dog attacked a small brown dog at a residence behind his house. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Saturday, Jan. 21
2:08 a.m. A caller at Oasis RV Park, Irrigon, reported people at the property behind the park were being loud and keeping him awake. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate anyone.
2:13 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies initiated activity at Division Road, Irrigon, after seeing a flashlight at a property. The sheriff’s office contacted the homeowner’s in an attempt to locate a trespasser and took a report.
2:36 a.m. Boardman police responded to Interstate 84 on a report of a brown Toyota Silverado following a a small passenger car that was swerving on the road and not maintaining a consistent speed.
2:39 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 37, Hermiston, on a report of a rollover car crash.
9:34 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Interstate 84, Boardman, on a report of two men fighting in the westbound lane. Deputies were unable to locate the men.
12:54 p.m. Umatilla police responded to John Day Street after receiving a noise complaint.
2:06 p.m. Emergency services responded to Marshall Loop, Boardman, on a report of a mother attacking her son and daughter.
2:12 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Cherry Hill Apartments, Milton-Freewater, on a report of someone suffering from a mental crisis and potentially getting in a fight.
5:49 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Culp Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:59 p.m. Security at the Umatilla Army Depot, Irrigon, reported a blue Suzuki SUV was left at this location, partially off the road. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the vehicle had been stolen out of Hermiston.
Sunday, Jan. 22
12:39 a.m. A caller on West Seventh Road, Irrigon, reported his neighbors on the corner of Seventh Road and Columbia Lane are playing loud music. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate anyone playing loud music.
9:40 a.m. A caller on Boardman Avenue Northeast, Boardman, reported their significant other wouldn’t let them leave the home. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and the caller was able to leave.
2:30 p.m. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy initiated activity at Estate Loop, Irrigon, after spotting a man outside the home of a female under the protection of a no-contact order. The female denied the man was there. The deputy took a report.
2:45 p.m. A caller on Montana Lane, Irrigon, reported there were about 20 cattle loose behind his house. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and contacted the cattle owner, who corralled them.
3:48 p.m. Umatilla police responded to El Monte Street on a report of a restraining order violation.
5:55 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to McNary Dam, Umatilla, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:53 p.m. A caller at Riverview Mobile Court, Irrigon, reported her grandmother was at home with her grandson who was suffering from a mental health episode and is throwing things around. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and referred the individual to Community Counseling Solutions and had family pick up him up for the night.
11:12 p.m. A caller on Northeast Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported the house just around the corner was blaring music for hours. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone playing loud music.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 20
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Allan Kelly, 31, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, hit-and-run and violating probation.
Oregon State Police at 7:10 p.m. stopped a Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 11 near milepost 32, Milton-Freewater, for speeding. The trooper cited the driver, a 15-year-old male from Walla Walla, for going 71 mph in a 50 mph zone, with no drivers license and while driving uninsured.
Pendleton police arrested Spencer Christian Waterland, 30, for second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, fraud by credit card, identity theft and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jan. 21
Oregon State Police at 5:31 p.m. in Milton-Freewater stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights on. The trooper cited the driver, Miguel Sadana Ibarra, 36, of Walla Walla, for DUII and reckless driving.
Hermiston police arrested Isaac Guzman, 26, for harassment and coercion.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lawrence Allen Perrin, 46, for first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Geovanni Sanchez, 29, for third-degree assault.
Jan. 22
Oregon State Police at 12:46 a.m. contacted a driver on Highway 730 near milepost 184 to determine if he was intoxicated. OSP cited Dario Castro Aguilar, 27, for DUII.
Pendleton police arrested Timothy Michael Vannattan, 22, for fourth-degree assault.
