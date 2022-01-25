Friday, Jan. 21
7:03 a.m. — An inmate at the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, asked for contact from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office so he could report a stolen vehicle.
8:47 a.m. — A Heppner resident reported people are leaving Bucknum’s, 152 N. Main St., Heppner, each night and honking their vehicle horns at 1 a.m.
11:17 a.m. — A caller reported a person set up a tent against the back fence at Hodge Park, 160 E. Highland Ave., Hermiston, and is camping there.
12:07 p.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported finding the steering wheel of a vehicle ripped apart but the keys were in the vehicle.
2:10 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a person in dark clothing was sitting in the grass on the shoulder of Interstate 84 eastbound near milepost 213, Pendleton, and has a rifle in his hand.
3 p.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send extra patrols to an Irrigon residence where two teens were alone while their father was away.
3:42 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 1000 block of Northeast Third Avenue reported the theft of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier.
4:14 p.m. — A Pendleton resident on Northwest Ninth Street reported a solicitor violation.
5:11 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft of a 2002 red Hyundai Elantra on South First Street, Irrigon.
6:01 p.m. — Hermiston police receive a report of juveniles in a van without supervision on East Hurlburt Avenue.
8:38 p.m. — A resident at Castle Rock Apartments, 451 Tatone St., Boardman, reported her neighbor blocked her vehicle and she could not get out. Boardman police made contact and handled the situation.
Saturday, Jan. 22
12:15 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southeast 10th Street, Pendleton, reported a male and female were screaming.
3:17 a.m. — A caller reported there was a female at a location on South Highway 395, Hermiston, who was screaming “Get away from me.” Police were not able to make contact.
4:52 a.m. — Boardman police and Community Counseling Solutions responded to a Boardman resident on a report of a person in mental or emotional duress.
9:31 a.m. — Pendleton police received a request to check on the welfare of a male wrapped in a blanket under Interstate 83 at the Southeast Third Street interchange.
3:17 p.m. — A resident on Anthony Drive, Boardman, reported a relative was causing a disturbance. Police responded and found this was verbal only.
4:45 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of two “babies left in a car” on North First Street.
6:59 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported people were driving around in a red all-terrain vehicle with no headlights or helmets in the fog. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made contact and warned the individuals not to trespass and wear helmets on the ATV.
10:45 p.m. — Pendleton police handled a report of an assault at The Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave.
11:27 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Court Avenue on a report of an assault. Police issued a citation.
Sunday, Jan. 23
12 a.m. — Boardman police received a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance on Willow Fork Drive. Police and medics responded and found there was a verbal altercation “exaggerated by alcohol.”
2:59 a.m. — Pendleton police initiated activity at Americas Best Value Inn, 201 S.W. Court Ave., for a domestic disturbance and made an arrest.
6:08 a.m. — A vehicle crashed into a tree at the Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, 100 W. Highway 730, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Irrigon medics and fire responded. An ambulance took one person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
3:59 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Northeast Seventh Street reported the theft of her mini bike. Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
5:24 p.m. — A 911 caller at a laundromat on North First Street, Hermiston, reported a female there was refusing to wear a mask in spite of a sign requiring the use of masks.
10:02 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater Rite Aid employee reported the theft of several totes from behind the business, 105 S.W. Second Ave.
11:56 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for graffiti along the Pendleton River Parkway.
Arrests, citations
Jan. 22
• Stanfield police arrested Ondrea Ranae Ellis, 26, for violating probation, violating a restraining order, multiple warrants and giving false information to police.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Erika Christine Camara, 26, for vehicle theft and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jan. 23
• Oregon State Police arrested Gerardo Cruz Palacios, 42, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and supplying contraband.
• Pendleton police arrested Jennifer Marie Reser, 32, for second-degree assault.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 4:15 a.m. received a report that a man assaulted his girlfriend on Southeast Green Street, Heppner. The caller said the woman did not need medical attention but wanted to talk to deputies. Deputies subsequently arrested Brandon Vidal Gonzalez, 28, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
• Boardman police arrested Ismael Montiel De Los Santos, 33, for DUII, failure to carry or present a license, giving false information to police and on warrants.
