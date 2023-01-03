Friday, Dec. 30
8:25 a.m. — A 911 caller at Strawberry Lane and Ione-Boardman Road, Ione, reported a car crash and fire about 1 mile up Ione-Boardman Road. Emergency services responded.
9:06 a.m. — A 911 caller on Interstate 84, near Boardman, reported a young child walking down the westbound side of the interstate alone. Emergency agencies responded.
9:08 a.m. — A caller on Parkside Road and Summit Lane, Boardman, reported a black and white dog with dry blood on its neck and paws was running around in the field next to the road. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate the dog.
2:46 p.m. — A caller on Washington Lane, Irrigon, reported the theft of his chrome toolbox with tools and other items from the bed of his pickup. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
Saturday, Dec. 31
8:25 a.m. — A caller on East Main Street, Ione, stated he would like Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on his step-daughter because she had called him and stated she was having a dispute with her husband and that he was acting “psycho.” Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and conducted a welfare check.
4:42 p.m. — A caller at Oregon Trail Boulevard and Anderson Road, Boardman, requested to speak with an officer regarding her sister. The caller reported her sister has been vandalizing their school throughout winter break. The caller stated she was scared she will get in trouble for speaking with law enforcement.
6:24 p.m. — A caller on Kinkade Road Southwest, Boardman, reported there was loud music coming from a residence across the street. Boardman police responded and asked the resident to turn down the bass.
6:57 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received the first of what would be numerous fireworks complaints. The caller was on Southeast Utah Avenue, in Irrigon, and reported seeing aerial fireworks over on California Street.
7:39 p.m. — A caller on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported aerial fireworks in the area were “shaking her windows like an earthquake.” Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
8:01 p.m. — A caller on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported the residence to the south of him sounded like they were setting off bombs or something larger than a shotgun. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and advised the subject to quit lighting off aerial fireworks.
9:08 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue and Southeast Eighth Street, Irrigon, reported someone was setting off ground firecrackers near Eighth Street. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office advised a deputy in the area.
Sunday, Jan. 1
12:02 a.m. — Boardman police initiated activity at Cottonwood Loop and Willow Fork Drive regarding fireworks.
12:05 a.m. — Boardman police initiated activity at Olive Court and Kinkade Road Southwest regarding fireworks.
12:12 a.m. — A caller on Frontage Lane, Hermiston, reported hearing gunshots in the area of Interstate 84 and Paterson Ferry Road. The caller stated it sounded like a semi-automatic weapon. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate anyone shooting.
12:18 a.m. — Boardman police, again, initiated activity at Kinkade Road Southwest regarding fireworks.
5:47 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Fourth Road and West Highway 730, in Irrigon, on a report of two horses loose in the area and one that was hit by a vehicle just west of the Irrigon Shell Station.
6:54 a.m. — A caller on Linden Way, Heppner, reported she was at the Northwestern Motel, did not have her house key with her and was locked out. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office advised her on what she should do next.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 30
Pendleton police arrested Joshua Allen Meyers, 36, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Jan. 1
Umatilla police arrested Walter Antonio Sobalvarro Guzman, 36, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, strangulation constituting domestic violence and harassment.
Jan. 2
Pendleton police arrested Leslie Ann Garcia, 42, for vehicle theft.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.