Friday, Jan. 27
12:09 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments on a report of a prowler.
5:57 a.m. A 911 caller on Vansycle Road, Helix, reported someone was selling drugs at this location. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
8:49 a.m. Umatilla police responded to KLB Construction, on Wanapa and Beach Access roads after receiving a report of someone breaking into one of its buildings last night. Police took a report.
8:52 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of East Main Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
10:14 a.m. A caller at Riverview Mobile Court, Irrigon, reported a girl kept calling and threatening his daughter. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:55 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southwest Tutuilla Road on a report of an assault.
11:42 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the Pillars Motel on a report of an assault.
1:56 p.m. A caller on East Highway 730, Irrigon, reported someone stole the battery out of their car last night. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
3:22 p.m. A caller on Paul Smith Road, Boardman, reported his neighbor’s dogs are getting back into his yard again. The caller stated these dogs killed one of his dogs last year and his neighbors have done nothing to keep their dogs contained, and did not help him pay the vet bill incurred from the dog attack. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies contacted both parties.
4:32 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield, on a report of a disturbance.
10:53 p.m. A caller at Frontier Trailer Park, Boardman, reported their friend was assaulted and in need of medical attention. Emergency services in Boardman responded and an ambulance transported the patient to a hospital.
Saturday, Jan. 28
3:17 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Villadom Mobile Home Park, Milton-Freewater, after receiving a noise complaint.
3:29 a.m. A caller at Port View Apartments, Boardman, reported a male was in the parking lot and possibly drinking and playing loud music that was keeping people awake. Boardman police and Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded, located who was playing loud music and returned the person to their apartment.
7:11 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Umatilla Wildlife Refuge on a report of a hunting violation.
10:17 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Northwest 21st Street on a report of a burglary.
12:45 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Chuckhole Lane and Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
1:09 p.m. A caller at Heppner High School, Heppner, reported a 17-year-old boy collapsed in the gym during a wrestling match and was having trouble breathing. Emergency services in Heppner responded.
1:45 p.m. A 911 caller at Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, Umatilla, reported her mom’s boyfriend was putting his hands on her. Police responded.
2:28 p.m. A caller at Driftwood RV Park, Boardman, reported hearing two people arguing loudly and there was a child in the trailer. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and found there was no disturbance.
4:13 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 800 block of Southeast Goodwin Avenue on a report of a burglary.
9:24 p.m. A caller at Idaho Lane and Southwest Third Street, Irrigon, reported a person may have been hit by a car or was extremely intoxicated walking down the street. The caller stated the man was heavy set and wearing a reddish flannel shirt and blue jeans. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and determined the man was intoxicated and had not been hit by a car, and returned him home.
Sunday, Jan. 29
3:08 a.m. A caller at Bella Vista Estates, Boardman, reported his brother’s girlfriend was causing a scene and refusing to leave the house. Boardman police and Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and gave the parties their options.
8:32 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of Northwest Third Street on a report of an assault.
9:56 a.m. A 911 caller at Columbia Crest Apartments, Umatilla, reported an assault. Umatilla police responded.
10:23 a.m. A 911 caller on North Ott Road, Hermiston, reported an aggressive dog. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
12:38 p.m. A caller on North First Street, Hermiston, reported the theft of this his blue 1982 Suzuki TS250 motorcycle with Washington plates. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
2:14 p.m. Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Delwood Street, Pilot Rock, on a report of a burglary.
4:04 p.m. A caller on West Idaho Avenue, Irrigon, reported he found some dogs that were malnourished and found where they belong and asked to speak to a deputy about it. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to find the location of the dogs.
7:02 p.m. Stanfield police responded to East Coe Avenue on a report of a prowler.
Arrests, Citations
Jan. 27
Pendleton police arrested David Shane Molina, 44, for unlawful use of weapon, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Pendleton police arrested Carlisle Angus Star, 30, for fourth-degree assault.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Nickolas Clark Scott, 35, for second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
Jan. 28
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Cody Stiffler, 37, for fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
Umatilla police arrested Victor Byron Freddie Snell, 41, for fourth-degree assault and on a state hold.
An Oregon State Police trooper a little after 9 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 201 stopped a Kia Sportage for a traffic violation. The stop led the trooper to cite the driver, Daniel P. Kemp, 39, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 29
Hermiston police arrested Danny Allen Bartell, 52, for fourth-degree assault.
Pendleton police arrested Kiefer Duane Robison, 19, for vehicle theft and violating probation, and Isabelle Marie Sheoships, 18, for vehicle theft and conspiracy.
A father at 9:48 p.m. told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office his daughter got into a fight with her boyfriend on Northeast Gilmore Street, Heppner, and when he tried to calm her down, she attacked him before fleeing in his white Dodge Durango. The father also said his daughter was intoxicated. Deputies responded and arrested Kevin John Proctor, 62, for fourth-degree assault and strangulation constituting domestic violence.
An Oregon State Police trooper at about 1:25 a.m. stopped a Dodge Caravan for a traffic violation at Westgate Place and Airport Road, Pendleton. The trooper recognized the driver as Susan Jo Ferguson, 50, of Atwater, California, who Pendleton police stopped for a DUII investigation earlier. The trooper also found Ferguson had a citation for DUII. After a sobriety test, the trooper arrested Ferguson for DUII (controlled substance) and booked her into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Oregon State police at 2:10 p.m. stopped a driver at Highway 395 and Southeast Campbell Drive, Hermiston, for indicators of impairment. A trooper arrested the driver, Melea Ann Waldron, 30, of Hermiston, for DUII, reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangering — one for each of her passengers. Police later cited and released her.
Oregon State Police cited Raileen Erin Cook, 22, of Irrigon, for DUII and reckless driving.
Jan. 30
Hermiston police arrested Librado Morales Balderas, 30, for violating probation and DUII.
