Thursday, Dec. 30
6:52 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy struck a deer in Willow Creek Road, Heppner, at Willow Creek Reservoir.
10:51 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 1700 block of East Airport Road, Hermiston.
12:35 p.m. — A Dodge pickup and an Acura collided in the area of Nookie’s, 125 N. First St., Hermiston. A caller reported the driver of the Acura was “high or something.”
4:22 p.m. — A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston officer about the theft of her wallet from her shopping cart at Walmart, 1350 N. First St.
5:22 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of North First Place on a report of an attempted burglary.
Friday, Dec. 31
3:12 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about theft on the 2100 block of Southeast Court Avenue. Police took a report.
5:53 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about theft on the 1700 block of Southwest Court Avenue.
7:22 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the first of two theft complaints on the 1300 block of North First Street. The second complaint was at 9:57 p.m. Police took a report.
Saturday, Jan. 1
12:18 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy on Sunnyside Road, Irrigon, advised people to stop setting off aerial fireworks.
2:02 a.m. — Pendleton police at 17th Street and Southwest Emigrant Avenue made an arrest on a report of a drunk driver.
2:09 p.m. — A caller on Highway 30, Irrigon, reported hitting a goose with his vehicle, and it put a large hole in the windshield.
2:09 p.m. — A caller at Heppner Market Fresh, 238 N. Main St., Heppner, reported a dog bit the wrist of an 81-year-old man and broke the skin. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded as did an ambulance, which took the man to a hospital.
6:12 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1500 block of Southeast Byers Avenue, Pendleton.
Sunday, Jan. 2
12 a.m. — A caller on West Jennie Avenue, Hermiston, reported they hired a band to play but they are now refusing to leave.
12:32 a.m. — A caller complained about a dog on the 300 block of Southwest 21st Street, Hermiston.
1:43 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southwest First Street on a report of a disturbance.
2:46 a.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Magpie Lane. reported people are yelling at each other “Get the f out.”
10:30 a.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on a woman who seemed confused and was dressed in a warm coat, a hat, pajamas and flip-flops while walking on Columbia Lane, Irrigon. A deputy made contact.
11:09 a.m. — A 911 caller reported smoke was coming from a storage unit and flames were under a car on Southeast 10th Street, Pendleton.
2:53 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a theft at High Desert Cannabis, 341 S.W. 20th St. Police took a report.
4:17 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about theft on the 300 block of Southwest Third Street.
4:33 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report that a suspect from a burglary left Hermiston Main Street Laundry, 545 E. Main St., and was walking on Northeast Seventh Street.
5:37 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the Travelodge, 411 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Police took a report.
6:22 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., on a report of a fight.
7:35 p.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Police took a report.
8:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a domestic disturbance on East Elm Avenue.
8:57 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a domestic disturbance on East Elm Avenue.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 30
• Milton-Freewater police cited Joseph Matthew Field, 23, for hit-and-run involving property after someone struck a fire hydrant on the 500 block of North Elizabeth Avenue and left the scene.
Jan. 1
• Pendleton police arrested Damien Alec Totus, 40, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Pendleton police arrested Mason Scott Looney-Britton, 24, for fourth-degree assault.
Jan. 2
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly Anne Post, 32, for fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
• Hermiston police arrested Adrian Torres Nava, 22, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Irma Taeyana Bako, 26, for assault, menacing and domestic abuse.
• Pendleton police arrested Seth Edward Lee Finch, 26, for third-degree assault and on a post-prison supervision sanction.
