FRIDAY
1:16 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton.
1:54 a.m. — Police responded to the report of shots fired at the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast Idaho Avenue in Irrigon.
7:47 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Quaid Street in Heppner.
11:26 a.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on West Idaho Avenue in Irrigon.
6:06 p.m. — Police responded to a fight between multiple males on Northwest First Street in Boardman.
9:28 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper reported a driver was traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 84. According to OSP logs, law enforcement gave chase to the driver, who entered Hermiston and eventually crashed near North First Place and West Ridgeway Avenue. The driver was taken into custody.
11:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault on Westgate in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
12:33 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight on Highway 11 outside Milton-Freewater.
12:42 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
1:51 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on Kik Road outside Hermiston.
2:24 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run on North First Street and Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
2:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Northwest Third Street in Hermiston.
4:29 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault on West Seventh Road in Irrigon.
11:22 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Southwest 25th Street in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
7:33 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Northwest 12th Street in Hermiston.
8:52 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
10:56 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Southeast Fifth Street in Pendleton.
4:13 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the theft of a trailer from Lewis and Clark Drive in Boardman.
6:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston and issued a warning.
7:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of child abuse/neglect on Southwest 10th Street in Hermiston.
8:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary at Umatilla Marina RV Park in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
• Hermiston Police Department arrested Estevan Jose Martinez, 28, on five counts, including two felony counts of failing to appear in court, and one misdemeanor count of third-degree theft exceeding $100.
• Boardman Police Department arrested Joel Michael Johnson for fourth-degree assault, menacing and strangulation.
• Oregon State Police arrested Soule Cohen, 21, of Hermiston, on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangerment.
• Oregon State Police arrested Rene Landeros Montes, 31, of Boardman, on charges of attempt to elude, DUII, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
• Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Gabriela Garcia, 32, for second-degree disorderly conduct.
