FRIDAY
12:55 a.m.— Umatilla County sheriff's deputies took a report for a domestic disturbance on Foster Road.
4:10 a.m.— Someone on Southeast Third Avenue in Milton-Freewater reported their 1998 Honda Civic stolen from their driveway.
12:58 p.m.— A woman on Northwest Third Street in Hermiston reported that several guns were stolen from her home. She believes the theft could have something to do with her previously evicted roommate.
1:16 p.m.— Hermiston police responded to an assault on Norma Drive.
1:39 p.m.— Pendleton police responded to an assault on Southwest Second Street.
2:06 p.m.— Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash. Cody James Beatty, 35, of Kennewick, Wash., was headed west on 1nterstate 84 milepost 199 when he rear-ended Shane Wilson Chisom, 42, of Boise, Idaho. Beatty was transported to St. Anthony Hospital for injuries.
2:36 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at Jack in The Box on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:21 p.m.— Stanfield police responded to a domestic disturbance on North Wayne Street.
3:23 p.m.— Police were unable to locate a reported drunk driver on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
4:12 p.m.— Juveniles were reported missing on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
8:25 p.m.— A burglary occurred on Madison Street in Umatilla.
8:33 p.m.— A runaway was reported at Homestead Youth Lodge on Southeast 15th Street in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
1:04 a.m.— Pendleton police issued a citation to someone at Stillman Park in Pendleton following a report of trespassing.
6:30 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
9:05 a.m.— Police took a report for a burglary on Northeast Gillespie Lane in Hermiston.
9:46 a.m.— Someone reported their 1985 Ford Ranger was stolen from their driveway on DeHaven Street in Milton-Freewater.
9:49 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at the Homestead Apartments on Northwest Bailey Avenue in Pendleton.
1:21 p.m.— Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on East Pine Avenue.
4:25 p.m.— Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Walla Walla.
7:08 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY
12:50 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Village on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton.
1:06 a.m.— Police were unable to locate a possible drunk driver on Power City Road and Highway 730.
4:36 a.m.— Someone called the Hermiston Police Department to report another person was trying to enter their house on East Newport Avenue.
6:43 a.m.— Milton-Freewater police took a report for a burglary on Southwest 10th Avenue.
10:37 a.m.— Pendleton police issued a warning to someone who was intoxicated at First Assembly of God Church on Southeast Court Avenue.
4:08 p.m.— Pendleton police took a report for a missing person on Northwest Westgate Drive.
6:39 p.m.— An assault occurred at the Goodwin Court Apartments on South Main Street.
7:56 p.m.— A burglary occurred on Northeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
