FRIDAY
6:54 a.m. — A caller on East Montana Avenue complained about the neighbor’s aggressive dogs.
8:03 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for criminal mischief at the laundromat at 415 S.E. Fourth St.
8:42 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of vandalism to a laundry room on Northwest 11th street.
12:01 p.m. — A caller on Northeast Quaid and Elder streets, Heppner, reported the neighbor across the street is not home, but there is a male there chopping and stacking the neighbor’s wood. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the homeowner, who said he was not sure who cut the wood, but he is thankful because he is elderly and cannot do it himself
8:17 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of a burglary on the 100 block of Catherine Street.
11:11 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of vehicle theft on Southwest Emigrant Avenue.
SATURDAY
1:09 a.m. — A 911 caller on East Main Street reported five people fighting.
9:12 a.m. — A Lexington caller reported she is moving out of her parent’s home and she owes someone money, and that person threatened to burn down the house. She asked to speak to a someone with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office about the threats.
1:32 p.m. — A Walla Walla resident lost control of her vehicle and struck an apartment building at 311 N. Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
7:32 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request to run extra patrols near a house on County Line Road outside Hermiston to curtail theft at a house.
11:57 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
SUNDAY
6:13 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a prowler at Road Runner Heating & Cooling, 82000 Highway 395, Umatilla.
8:18 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti on the back of a building on the 900 block of South Main Street.
9:38 a.m. — A caller at the Boardman Rest Area on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 reported a driver who used drugs and then slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running.
11:58 a.m. — Someone cut locks off the sheds at the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, 301 Catherine Ave., Milton-Freewater.
5:07 p.m. — Boardman police responded to the Boardman Pool and Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road, on a complaint of a lifeguard cussing and yelling at a person.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Carion Sue Barnett, 53, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Brent Allen Hays, 19, of Milton-Freewater, for misdemeanor domestic violence assault and harassment.
•Pendleton police arrested Alex Michael Shaver, 23, of Pendleton, for third-degree theft, first-degree trespass, felony domestic violence assault and on a warrant for fail to appear.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arthur Tyler Baldwin, 31, of Weston, for second-degree arson, reckless endangering, menacing and harassment.
•Oregon State Police arrested Dylan James Espiritu, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, for DUII and cited him for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Athena A. Antelope, 54, of Pendleton, for DUII.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark William Larson II, 45, of Hermiston, for DUII, driving while suspended/revoked, driving uninsured and refusing to take a breath test.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gena Marie Tortolani, 19, of Heppner, for three counts of attempted assault of a public safety officer, which are misdemeanors.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Ross Asher Cox, 33, for second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and domestic violence assault.
Sunday
•Hermiston police arrested Daniel Jesse Longhorn, 26, of Hermiston, for forgery and 12 counts of identity theft. State court records show he also is facing prosecution for stealing jewelry.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Matthew Lucas Hoisington, 39, of Pendleton, for recklessly endangering another, driving while suspended/revoked, reckless driving and property hit and run.
•Stanfield police arrested Randy James Krieg, 64, for unauthorized use of vehicle.
