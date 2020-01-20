FRIDAY
10:14 a.m. — A Subway employee in Boardman called the police after a woman entered the business, grabbed a straw and went to the restroom. The employee later found white powder residue in the restroom.
10:23 a.m. — A shed caught fire on Barclay Lane in Heppner.
11:50 a.m. — A woman in Irrigon asked to speak directly to the sheriff. She said a man on Eighth Street was using the police to harass her family.
1:58 p.m. — On Northeast 12th Street in Irrigon, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office separated a married couple after a domestic disturbance.
3:20 p.m. — The U.S. Post Office on Northwest First Street in Boardman requested extra patrol through the end of January in response to multiple cases of damage to mirrors on the mail vans.
5:19 p.m.— A runaway was reported on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
9:59 p.m.— On Southwest Fourth Street in Irrigon, a domestic disturbance occurred.
SATURDAY
12:52 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of an assault at the Rainbow Cafe.
2:26 a.m. — Pendleton police arrested a drunken driver on Southeast Court Avenue.
8:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Ninth Street.
9:06 p.m. — Police issued a citation to a woman for failing to maintain her lane of travel following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 730.
9:15 p.m. — Police responded to a woman with a shotgun on Southwest Goodwin Lane in Pendleton.
9:34 p.m. — At Green Acres RV Park in Irrigon, someone asked that a woman reportedly vandalizing the bathrooms be trespassed from the property. The sheriff’s office is investigating the situation.
9:51 p.m. — A man reportedly spit on a taxi driver on Southeast Isaac Avenue.
11:06 p.m. — Boardman police were unable to locate a black car reportedly driving in a soccer field on Northeast First Street and Boardman Avenue.
11:42 p.m. — An intoxicated woman refused to leave the Rainbow Cafe in Pendleton. She was arrested.
SUNDAY
12:54 a.m. — A fight occurred at the Rainbow Cafe in Pendleton.
9:51 a.m. — Someone reported their window damaged by a BB gun on Southwest Sixth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
2:27 p.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest in relation to a fight on Southwest Emigrant Avenue and Southwest 20th Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eduardo Acosta, 36, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Jordan Ray Brown, 30, on one count of aggravated assault.
•Pendleton police arrested Codella Marie Beers, 47, on one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor charge of reckless endangering.
