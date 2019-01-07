FRIDAY
7:44 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault on Southwest Perkins Avenue.
11:08 a.m. — A Hermiston resident on Southeast Ninth Street reported the theft of medication from her house.
1:34 p.m. — A 911 caller on East College Street, Weston, reported the violation of a restraining order.
2:27 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Washington Lane reported a neighbor calls his dog to the fence and strikes it with his cane. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
3:10 p.m. — A caller asked Umatilla police to responded to Bucks Lane for people stripping materials from nearby trailers.
4:13 p.m. — A Umatilla resident on Wildwood Lane called 911 because the mother of his children was drunk and driving with them.
4:24 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of pipe he was using to build a fence at Southeast Utah Avenue and Seventh Street, Irrigon.
5:17 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on Agnew Road, Hermiston.
7:34 p.m. — A Lexington man reported he was moving items from his house on West Water Street when a black SUV ran over his dog and did not stop.
SATURDAY
9:06 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at Bare Bones Smoke & Gift, the convenience and tobacco store at 1304 S.W. Dorion Ave. that caught fire in December and remains closed.
1:05 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a trailer on fire at the Stanfield RV Park, 355 S. Main St., in Stanfield.
1:45 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to Spearman Road west of Craig Road, Hermiston, after a caller reported finding a bull elk head missing the antlers. The kill appeared fresh, and state police gathered evidence in case they identify a poaching suspect.
SUNDAY
6:57 p.m. — The watchful eyes of security at the Pendleton Walmart reported a male opened merchandise and tried to hide it in a backpack. Pendleton police responded.
9:23 p.m. — An uncooperative caller on Southgate near McDonald’s, Pendleton, called 911 for directions to the Conoco station.
9:12 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a prowler on Gabriel Court, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Dec. 31
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reinhard Colin Fraunfelder, 35, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. State court records show Fraunfelder began serving probation for a year in September after he pleaded guilty to DUII.
Jan. 1
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office cited Bradley John Wheeler, 32, for DUII and reckless driving.
Thursday
•Oregon State Police arrested Teonna R. Horn, 24, of Hermiston, for DUII and reckless endangering. The arrest came about 12:40 a.m., after a trooper stopped a white Nissan Versa heading east on Interstate 84 near milepost 202 at 106 mph. State police also reported Horn’s blood-alcohol content was 0.09 percent, just a tick above the 0.08-percent legal limit.
•Oregon State Police arrested Lorraine Lila Wallis, 62, of Pendleton, for DUII. Police processed Wallis at the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, then took her home. Oregon State Police reported her blood-alcohol content was 0.22 percent, almost three times the legal limit.
Friday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Benjamin Nathaniel Fortune, 46, for credit card fraud.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Robert Martin, 28, of Irrigon, for felony methamphetamine possession and violating probation. The arrest stemmed from an Irrigon resident who alleged Martin stole and used his bank card in Hermiston.
•Oregon State Police arrested Jose Jesus Uribe Meza, 43, of Walla Walla, for DUII.
Saturday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office caught a suspect in a couple of big thefts out of the police departments of Hood River and The Dalles.
Robert Charles Jamison, 57, of The Dalles, faces two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle for the theft of two jet skis and trailers from the police departments in the towns along the Interstate 84 corridor. The sheriff’s office caught Jamison at Love’s Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman.
Sunday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Joseph Morris, 20, of Hermiston, for felony mail theft.
