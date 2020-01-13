FRIDAY
10:06 a.m. — Oregon state police issued a citation to Gurpreet Singh, 26, of Vancouver, B.C, Canada, following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 222. No injuries were reported.
3:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance resulted in an arrest at Lookout RV Park on Airport Road, Pendleton.
3:58 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog complaint initiated by a neighborhood watch group in Helix.
10:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred between a family on Joy Lane in Hermiston.
SATURDAY
12:20 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a domestic disturbance on Southwest Sandy Drive.
2:32 a.m. — Pendleton police cited and released a drunken driver on Southeast Ninth Street.
2:49 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock.
6:41 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was reported on Adams Road in Pendleton.
5:22 p.m. — A domestic disturbance resulted in arrest at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive.
10:52 p.m. — A fight occurred on East Main Street in Hermiston.
11:02 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Knight Road in Hermiston.
11:56 p.m. — Umatilla County Search and Rescue was initiated for a stranded motorist on Lincton Mountain Road in Weston.
SUNDAY
1:46 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a burglary on Northwest 11th Street.
2:16 a.m. — Police are investigating a burglary on Miller Road in Hermiston.
2:32 a.m. — A fight occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
2:33 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a domestic disturbance on Dark Canyon Avenue.
6:59 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a rollover accident on I-82, milepost 5. According to the log entry, a white Honda Civic was struck by a silver Buick, causing it to lose control and roll over. The driver of the Honda was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, while the other driver fled the scene.
7:30 a.m. — A drunken driver was reported on Powerline Road and Dark Canyon Avenue in Umatilla.
6:51 p.m. — Police were unable to locate an assault on Kik Road in Hermiston.
9:20 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a possible drunken driver at Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Cesar Plasencia, 29, on four felony counts: unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery and fraud by credit card.
•Pendleton police arrested Joshua Aaron Blansett, 28, on three charges, including one felony count of strangulation constituting aggravated assault.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marissa Danielle Daniels on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Carlos Eduardo Corona, 25, for DUII (controlled substance) and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•Hermiston police arrested Bobby Allen Neider, 34, on multiple counts, including felony charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
•Hermiston police arrested Adrian Guardado, 24, on multiple counts, including felony charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy.
