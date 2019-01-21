FRIDAY
7:07 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident on the 1100 block of North Elizabeth Street reported someone broke in and ransacked the building.
8:42 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to an assault on the 1000 block of West Hermiston Avenue.
12:16 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast 13th Street reported a woman with a small child opened her mailbox. She reported she confronted the woman, who walked away with the child.
6:01 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about an early-morning crash. She said someone in the crash used her information to file a fraudulent insurance claim.
SATURDAY
7:12 a.m. — The Washington State Patrol reported a Pendleton resident was not injured in a crash near Zillah, Washington, but her passenger was.
Brianna M. Gillette, 34, was driving a 2000 Honda Accord east on Interstate 82 about two miles east of Zillah when she lost control of the car. The Honda left the road to the south and rolled onto its top.
Gillette was not injured, according to the Washington State Patrol, but her passenger, Kasey L. Crossan, 25, of The Dalles, was injured, and an ambulance took her to Astria Regional Medical Center, Yakima.
Washington State Patrol also reported no drugs or alcohol were involved. Rather, Gillette faces the charge of driving too fast for the conditions.
9:27 a.m. — An Irrigon resident said the vehicle parked outside is playing loud music that upset her daughter, who has autism. The mother said she would just like to have the vehicle’s occupants turn down the volume.
10:03 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took note of a dead cow in a pasture off Kunze Lane, Boardman.
2:08 p.m. — A Heppner man on Jay Road reported a male and female with a white Ford pickup were tearing out his boundary markers and fence. He recently had a survey of the property to establish the boundaries, he said. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office determined this was a civil problem.
2:58 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report of a break-in at a shed on the 600 block of South Columbia Avenue.
SUNDAY
8:09 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 1600 block of Northeast North Street.
11:41 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast Utah Avenue reported someone broke out the windows of their vehicle.
12:57 p.m. — A livestock owner reported a steer missing from the area of Toms Camp Road, Boardman.
9:01 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to an assault on the 1300 block of Southwest Sage Drive.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Jan. 13
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Felix Alberto Nieves, 33, of Hermiston, for carrying concealed weapons, felon in possession of a weapon and felony possession of methamphetamine.
Friday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Victor Manuel Lemus Hernandez, for reckless endangering and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Pendleton police arrested Phillip Floyd Stalvig, 32, of Pendleton, for trespass and felony methamphetamine possession.
•Pendleton police arrested Elizabeth Leanne Banda, 33, of Hermiston, for two counts each of possession and delivery of methamphetamine.
•Pendleton police arrested Devan Ray Phillips, 33, for interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer.
•Hermiston police arrested Robert Tracy Brissett, 28, for third-degree theft, first-degree trespass and misdemeanor methamphetamine possession.
Saturday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Cecelia Jewel Crawford, 23, of Pendleton, for dangerous drugs, criminal trespass, criminal activity in drugs and contempt of court.
•Boardman police arrested Francisco Ivan Ramirez, 24, of Boardman, for reckless endangering and DUII.
Sunday
•Umatilla police arrested Javier Noe Martinez, 28, of The Dalles, for felony possession of methamphetamine and violating parole.
