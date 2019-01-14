FRIDAY
1:39 a.m. — A caller reported a possible prowler on Southwest Olson Avenue.
5:08 a.m. — A Umatilla officer responded to an injured bird at Powerline and Carolina roads.
9:56 a.m. — A Heppner resident reported he wrote a donation check to Oregon Public Broadcasting, and someone altered the check and cashed it for $2,700.
10:21 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Summit Lane, Boardman, after a caller reported a neighbor’s pit bull dog may have killed another dog.
11:17 a.m. — A Hermiston resident reported possible car prowls occurring in a housing complex on West Juniper Avenue.
1:28 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the nursing home Ol Thyme, 30803 Jeppeson Lane, Hermiston, for an aggressive resident who punched and threw rocks at residents and staff.
4:13 p.m. — Umatilla police received a request to help retrieve documents from an investigator in Billings, Montana.
6:29 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of harassment on the 500 block of Southeast Dorion Avenue.
SATURDAY
1:44 a.m. — A caller on Southwest Sandy Drive, Hermiston, reported a man threatened to kill a female.
2:23 a.m. — Pendleton police gave a warning to people for possible fighting on the 300 block of South Main Street.
8:14 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report for criminal mischief at a home on Rio Senda Drive.
10:21 a.m. — A caller reported drug activity on West Garfield Street, Athena.
10:56 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report for criminal mischief at House Of Mowers, 1271 Sixth St.
12:03 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for an assault on the 100 block of East Main Street.
3:40 p.m. — A 911 caller on West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater, complained about fireworks.
4:12 p.m. — Umatilla police received a third complaint about criminal mischief, this one on Sparrow Avenue.
5:25 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a possible burglary at the United States Postal Service, 420 S. Main St., Stanfield.
6:23 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for an assault at Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave.
SUNDAY
12:32 a.m. — Two or three people fought at the Umatilla RV Park, 1551 Sixth St., Umatilla.
6:19 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 74 near milepost 31 in Morrow County. A Honda Accord was heading nothing when it hit a patch of ice, crossed over the southbound lanes. left the road and rolled twice. The driver reported pain in the back and chest. An ambulance took the driver to Pioneer Memorial Clinic, Heppner, where staff treated the person for a punctured lung. State police did not identify the driver.
8:08 a.m. — A black cow with a tag was running long East Elm Avenue near Northeast Fourth Street, Hermiston.
1:35 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on Zerba Road, Athena.
2:38 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a second burglary, this one on Klaus Road, Hermiston.
4:47 p.m. — A 39-year-old College Place man crashed a Ford van on Highway 204 near milepost 12 after hitting a patch of black ice. He lost control of the van, according to state police, and drove into a snowbank. He suffered minimal injuries and received a medical evaluation at the scene. State police did not report any of the four children — ages 1-3 — in the van were injured, and troopers let the driver go with a warning.
4:52 p.m. — A caller on East Wood Avenue, Stanfield, reported a female was beating on a vehicle.
9:07 p.m. — A female yelling in the road at Southwest Cedar Street and Birch Place, Pilot Rock, prompted a call for police.
9:41 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1500 block of West Brock Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Vanessa Medelez, 36, of Hermiston, for manufacture, possession and delivery of methamphetamine, all felonies. Umatilla County Circuit Court records show she has a prior drug possession conviction and has a drug case pending since October 2018.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Wayne Burton, 42, of Pendleton, for felony meth possession, second-degree trespass, first- and third-degree criminal mischief and violating parole.
•Oregon State Police arrested Moises Josue Medrano, 39, for delivery of meth and misdemeanor meth possession.
•Hermiston police arrested Luis Ramon Garcia, 22, of Hermiston, for possession of a federally controlled substance and violating probation.
Saturday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Cameron Joseph Shawl, 41, of Pendleton, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and warrants for failure to appear.
•Hermiston police arrested Shane Verhey Springer, 30, for felony meth possession and second-degree trespass.
•Stanfield police arrested Bryce John Skinner, 32, for felony driving while suspended/revoked.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Sandra L. Hodges, 47, of Milton-Freewater, for domestic violence assault, harassment and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Hermiston police arrested Jenifer Lee Foster, 31, of Hermiston, for third-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment, a felony.
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested D Marcus Tre Bowie, 24, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of vehicle.
•Pendleton police at 6:42 p.m. responded to a vehicle crash on the 10 block of Southeast Dorion Avenue. Police arrested the driver, Roger L. Davis, 59, of Athena, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.