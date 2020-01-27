FRIDAY
6:30 a.m.— The Umatilla County Sheriff's office cited and released an armed subject on Southwest 17th Street in Hermiston.
7:01 a.m.— Two male children were reportedly throwing rocks at a building in Hermiston on North First Street.
11:52 a.m.— Two people on Southwest Cottonwood Drive in Hermiston reported a car prowler removed items from their vehicles. One woman said the person appears to have left a pillow in her car.
2:58 p.m.— A four-year-old child was reportedly walking alone on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:18 p.m.— A burglary occurred on Northeast Misty Drive in Hermiston.
5:35 p.m.— Pendleton police made an arrest following a report of a drunk driver outside Kind Leaf on Southwest Court Avenue.
8:20 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston.
9:49 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
10:28 p.m.— Hermiston police cited a drunk driver on the intersection of North First Street and East Theater Lane.
SATURDAY
12:18 a.m.— A drunk driver was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
1:07 p.m.— A fight occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
2:25 p.m.— The Umatilla County Sheriff's office took a report for a burglary that occurred on Lee Street Grade Road in Pendleton.
3:07 p.m.— A fight occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
5:09 p.m.— On Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston, someone reported a drunk driver was headed east.
6:11 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY
12:43 a.m.— Boardman police separated two parties following a domestic disturbance on Mount Hood Avenue.
2:37 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
11:51 a.m.— A fight occurred at Taj Food Mart on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
2:37 p.m.— On East Newport Avenue in Hermiston, a burglary occurred.
4:25 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on East Main Street in Hermiston.
5:10 p.m.— A woman reported that two horses on Southwest Nevada Avenue in Irrigon appear to have no food or water, and may have been abandoned. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office noted in its media bulletin that the horses were being cared for.
8:42 p.m.— A burglary occurred on Southwest Cottonwood Drive in Hermiston.
9:27 p.m.— The Morrow County Sheriff's Office helped secure 11 horses and one cow from the roadway on Estate Loop and Country Garden Road.
11:46 p.m.— Pendleton police were unable to locate an alleged drunk driver on Southwest Perkins Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Umatilla tribal police arrested Veronica Jayne Hall, 23, on multiple charges including felony dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•Oregon State Police arrested Kevin Loren Hale, 59, in Pendleton for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Saturday
•Umatilla tribal police arrested Carrisa Anne Close, 28, on three charges including felony assault and felony elder abuse.
•Umatilla tribal police arrested Sullivan Little Whistle Jim, 27, on 14 charges including felony assault, felony criminal mischief and elder abuse.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Luis Gerardo Aguilar Flores, 42, on three charges including felony unlawful use of a weapon.
•Oregon State Police arrested Anthony Louis Ford, 36, in Pilot Rock for DUII (alcohol and controlled substances).
•Oregon State Police arrested Dakota Ray Trottier, 25, in Milton-Freewater for DUII and open container of alcohol.
Sunday
•Umatilla tribal police arrested Joseph Lester Wilcox, 50, on three charges including felony unlawful possession of both methamphetamine and heroin.
•Oregon Sate Police arrested Meliza Flores Vega, 26, in Umatilla on multiple charges including felony unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine, identity theft and three counts of criminal in possession of a forged instrument. Police found fake $20 bills and stolen credit cards. According to court documents, Flores Vega had a warrant out for her arrest after she failed to appear at her arraignment for another case.
Monday
•Pendleton police arrested Gregory John Nagy Jr., 48, on three charges including felony supplying contraband and felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
