Friday, July 8
9:05 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about a cow that had destroyed its trough and was lying in a field north of Boardman off the westbound side Interstate 84. A deputy responded and found the cow was upright and fine.
9:28 a.m. — A caller at Proper Kutz, 30600 Sturgis St., Hermiston, reported their barber shop flag was stolen and they have a video. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
12:53 p.m. — A 911 caller on Wildwood Lane and Highway 730, Umatilla, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:27 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Ukiah Thicket Cafe & Bar, 108 Main St., Ukiah, on a report of harassment.
6:16 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 on a report of a fight.
6:41 p.m. —- Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint on Downey Road, Boardman, regarding children riding in four-wheelers with no safety gear or parental supervision.
7:33 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Warehouse Beach, Highway 730, Umatilla, on a report of harassment. Deputies issued a citation.
7:53 p.m. — A 911 caller at Vista Park Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:31 p.m. — Pendleton police found graffiti on Southwest Nye Avenue.
10:28 p.m. — Pendleton police took action for a disturbance at Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St.
10:31 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeast Peace Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:38 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Madrona Avenue on a report of domestic disturbance.
10:46 p.m. — A caller reported a fight at Southwest Dorion Avenue and South Main Street, Pendleton.
10:59 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Southeast Chase Street, Heppner, after a male’s brother tried to lock him in his room and he broke the hinge off the door to get out.
11:21 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Short Stop, 32553 E. Punkin Center Road, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:39 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northeast Seventh Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Saturday, July 9
1:39 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight at the Packard Tavern, 118 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Police responded.
2 a.m. — A 911 caller on Elizabeth Drive, Stanfield, reported a child is trying to break into her house.
2:40 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest 18th Street and Byers Avenue on a noise complaint. Police issued a warning for the noise.
5:55 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a farmer spraying water and creating a traffic hazard on Depot Lane near Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon.
1:35 p.m. — Pendlelton police at Southgate Place and Southwest 37th Street arrested one person for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6:20 p.m. —Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Boardman Marina, 1 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman, on a report of a woman harassing someone at the park.
8:06 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1200 block of Southwest Court Avenue on a report of an assault.
8:51 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a male who was “non-compliant” at Mazatlan, 1408 S.W. Court Ave.
11:17 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on Bombing Range Road, Lexington. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the call.
Sunday, July 10
12:48 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the first block of Southeast Court Avenue on a report on an assault.
1:18 a.m. — A 911 caller on Lindell Lane, Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
4:06 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the first block of Southwest Frazer Avenue on a report of a burglary.
1:53 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint of two vehicles that appeared to be traveling 110 mph, eastbound, on Interstate 84 near Arlington.
5 p.m. — A caller on Interstate 84, westbound, Boardman, reported a blue Honda minivan was going east in the westbound lane, but turned around and headed the correct direction. The caller requested that law enforcement be on the look out for the vehicle. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle.
8:35 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a donkey that was on Highway 207 near Heppner.
Arrests, Citations
July 8
• Pendleton police arrested Damian Duke Speedis, 18, for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
July 9
• Pendleton police arrested Deuce Mark Alan Romero, 31, for felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and attempted unlawful use of a weapon.
• Boardman police arrested Ruben Antonio De La Cruz, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 10
• Pendleton police arrested Angel Luis Pabon Jr., 27, for strangulation and two counts of harassment.
• Pendleton police arrested Theresa Delsie Guardipee, 41, for second-degree assault and robbery.
• Oregon State Police arrested Eduardo Estrada, 53, for DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
