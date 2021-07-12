FRIDAY
9:04 a.m. — A caller on Southeast Greenwood Street, Irrigon, reported a neighbor's two aggressive German shepherds were out. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and told the owners of the dogs to finish building their fence.
8:14 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Washington Lane, Irrigon, on a report of a pit bull dog biting a 2-year-old boy on the face near an eye. The parents took the child to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. The dog’s owner took the dog to Pet Rescue, Hermiston, and is taking responsibility for the child's injuries.
SATURDAY
1:49 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Byers Avenue and 18th Street for a disturbance. Police made one arrest.
11:44 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the first block of West Cherry Avenue for a burglary call and took a report.
12:53 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a disturbance on Southwest 18th Street for a disturbance.
1:15 p.m. — A Heppner caller reported two great Danes chased her son from Heritage Park to her residence on Linden Way, and the dogs growled and snarled at her son.
8:33 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Juniper Avenue on a report of a burglary.
SUNDAY
3:16 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2800 block of St. Anthony Way on a report of a disturbance.
2:42 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 64300 block of Old Oregon Trail Road on a report of an assault.
4:12 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on the 85300 Block of Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
Oregon State Police cited Enrique Villasenor Perez, 46, of Kennewick, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusing a test for intoxicants.
Saturday
Hermiston police arrested Daniel Diaz Jaime, 39, for misdemeanors of third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
Pendleton police arrested Damien Sky Figurski, 19, on two misdemeanor warrants and for a felony of unauthorized use of vehicle.
Hermiston police arrested Eduardo Godinez Garcia, 29, for property hit-and-run, driving uninsured, driving without a license and following too close.
Oregon State Police arrested Stephanie Nicole Dickie, 34, of Tillamook, for DUII, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering.
Sunday
An Oregon State Police trooper at about 2:50 p.m. contacted occupants in a vehicle off Shaw Road at Mckay Reservoir near Pendleton. The trooper determined Jayden Bryant, 21, of Pendleton, provided marijuana to two teen females, one 17 and one 19. The trooper cited Bryant for delivery of marijuana to a person under 21
Monday
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Alec Scott Yallup, 39, for DUII (controlled substance).
