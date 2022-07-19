Friday, July 15
7:19 a.m. — A resident on Magic Garden Lane, Irrigon, reported her neighbor’s two pit bull dogs were attacking her horses. The dogs were trying to bite the horses, and the horses were trying to kick the dogs. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and spoke to the owners of the horses and dogs.
9:17 a.m. — A resident on Marshall Loop, Boardman, reported the neighbor’s pit bull dog knocked down her husband, causing him back pain and bleeding in the mouth. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and issued a citation to the dog owner.
10:12 a.m. — A 911 caller at Triple M Truck & Equipment, 77765 Westland Road, Hermiston, reported a school bus on fire. Emergency agencies responded.
12:01 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported a dog at Southeast 13th Street and Idaho Avenue jumped the fence and chased him to his house. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited the owner of the dog.
2:45 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of North First Street on a report of an assault.
3:27 p.m. — A 911 caller at Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla, reported the building behind the truck stop was “fully engulfed” in flames. Emergency agencies responded.
4:44 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton, reported his brother threatened him with a bar.
6:08 p.m. — A person at the Irrigon Shell Station, 300 S.E. Highway 730, waived down a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy and reported the theft of a vehicle. The deputy took a report.
7:16 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call on Locust Road, Milton-Freewater. The dispatcher heard a distraught-sounding male yell “Help me,” then the call dropped.
Saturday, July 16
11:05 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
2:45 p.m. —Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North First Street, Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
6:56 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 300 block of Southwest Second Street for a burglary. Police took a report.
11:49 p.m. — A resident on Anderson Road, Boardman, reported his friend was at his house and stealing items. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the caller was “highly intoxicated” and there was no crime.
Sunday, July 17
12:00 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of an assault.
12:49 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of an assault.
3:07 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Quiggle Lane, Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
3:37 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1200 block of West Madrona Avenue for a call about a burglary
4:54 a.m. — A 33-year-old Milton-Freewater man fell asleep while driving and his vehicle ran off the road on the 1800 block of Highway 11 and ended up on its side in a culvert.
2:09 p.m. — A caller reported a deer that may have chronic wasting disease was on his property off Highway 207, Heppner. Morrow County dispatch notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
2:52 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Econo Lodge, 1481 Sixth St., Umatilla, on a report of an assault.
3:26 p.m. — A 911 caller at Umatilla Wildlife Refuge, on Ferry Road and Third Street, Umatilla, reported someone had suffered a possible broken arm/broken shoulder. Emergency agencies responded.
7:57 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to the United States Postal Service, 204 E. Main St., Weston, on a report of a male and female fighting in the parking lot.
Arrests, citations
July 15
• Umatilla County Community Corrections arrested Joe Cummings Bonner, 53, for possession of armor piercing ammunition.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Jose Diaz Madrigal, 37, of Milton-Freewater, for interfering with a peace officer, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and assault of a peace officer.
July 16
Hermiston police arrested Leonicio Isaac Garza, 39, for four counts of fourth-degree assault.
