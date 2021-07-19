FRIDAY
9:41 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 100 block of South Highway 395.
11:25 a.m. — A Heppner resident reported someone ran up his mobile phone bill to almost $2,900.
6:50 p.m — Police responded to a reported assault on the 400 block of Northwest Eleventh Street, Hermiston.
SATURDAY
8:29 a.m. — A caller reported two dogs had a man pinned at the Masonic Cemetery, Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and cited a woman for keeping dogs as a public nuisance.
9:16 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2700 block of Southwest Goodwin Avenue on a report of a burglary.
9:22 a.m. — A caller reported a large white dog was getting into the garbage at the U.S. Forest Service office in Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and warned two people for keeping a dog as a public nuisance and having a dog at large.
12:13 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 800 block of North First Street.
SUNDAY
11:10 a.m. — The Boardman Fire Rescue District responded to a shed on fire in a field off Interstate 84 near Boardman.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
Hermiston police arrested Daniel Diaz Aime, 39, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance) and reckless driving.
Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jill Russell, 40, on felony counts of domestic abuse and assault and a misdemeanor count of harassment.
Oregon State Police arrested Ricardo M. Reyes, 54, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol) and three counts of reckless endangering.
Oregon State Police arrested Pablo Virelas Garcia, 26, for DUII (alcohol) and menacing following a report of a road rage incident at about 8:10 p.m. on Interstate 82 eastbound near milepost 10 that continued to I-84 in which another driver accused Virelas Garcia of displaying a rifle.
Sunday
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Syrus Andrew Sampson, 31, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Pendleton police arrested Kevin Kelly Gwin, 54, for attempted unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Boardman police arrested Nicolas Landeros Garza, 23, for fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree escape and on a parole detainer after a caller at the Knights Inn/Village Restaurant, Boardman, reported Garza walked in and slapped him.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Richard Franklin Kendall, 67, for felony fourth-degree assault.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Elijah Kurt Pino, 40, for felony assault, misdemeanor assault and domestic abuse.
Monday
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Brian Halfmoon Jr., 24, on warrants and misdemeanors of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer and a felony for assault of a public safety officer.
