Friday, July 22
7:39 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault on Steagall Road, Irrigon. The female victim was at the residence, and male suspect was riding around the area on a four-wheeler. The sheriff’s office made an arrest.
8:29 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sloane Avenue on a report of a vehicle theft.
8:46 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Steagall Road, Irrigon, of harassment and stalking. The caller said she has received dozens of restricted calls and believes it is her neighbor.
11:40 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to East Birch Creek and Forest Service 54 roads, Pilot Rock, after receiving a 911 call requesting search and rescue and emergency medical services.
1:11 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane that went off the runway and had a minor crash at Lexington Airport, 65820 Airport Road, Lexington. No one was injured.
2:23 p.m. — A caller on East Buckley Street, Echo, reported she is having issues with payments on her city water and utility bill. She requested a police escort to Echo City Hall so she can “pick a fight with the city clerk.”
8:15 p.m. — Emergency services in Morrow County responded to a report of a kitchen fire on Steagall Road, Irrigon.
Saturday, July 23
11:43 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1800 block of South Highway 395 on a report of a burglary.
12:30 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Canal Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary. This case is under investigation.
4:48 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 300 block of Southwest Third Street on a report of a burglary.
8:15 p.m. — A resident on South First Street, Irrigon, reported a dog was on her property and attacking and eating her chickens. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
Sunday, July 24
8:16 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southeast Fifth Street on a report of a burglary.
9:13 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2400 block of Southwest Perkins Avenue on a report of a burglary.
10:31 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Southeast Matlick Street, Heppner, on a report of an assault. The victim said she had bruises but did not need emergency medical services.
2:19 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 500 block of Northeast Fourth Street on a report of an assault.
3:28 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to McNary Beach, Umatilla, on a report of a fight.
3:41 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1100 block of Southgate on a report of a burglary.
4:41 p.m. —A 911 caller near Highway 395 and Margaret Avenue, Umatilla, reported a black pick up had hit the utility pole and the lines were down. Emergency agencies responded.
6:40 p.m. — A caller at McKay Reservoir, Southwest Douglas Drive, Pendleton, reported a fight. Police responded.
8:57 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of Southwest 10th Street on a report of an assault.
9:11 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northwest Morgan Street, Heppner, on a report of an individual’s son smoking fentanyl in their shop, when she tried to take it from him he tackled her to the ground and was fighting her for it. The sheriff’s office made an arrest for domestic violence.
Arrests, citations
July 22
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryon Keith Greiss, 47, for fourth-degree assault.
• Hermiston police arrested Maria Garcia Martinez, 30, for resisting arrest and six counts of assault of a public safety officer.
• Hermiston police arrested James Michael Carlson Hart, 26, for second-degree theft, second-degree escape, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and on a warrant for failure to appear.
July 23
• Pilot Rock police arrested Denise Lee Ann Mora, 50, on six warrants for failure to appear.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Edward Opheim, 48, for reckless endangering, misdemeanor fleeing, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
• Boardman police arrested Manuel Antonio Zacarias Gutierrez, 19, for DUII.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julio Lopez Larios, 28, for fourth-degree assault, strangulation and menacing.
July 24
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Austin Corbin, 25, for fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Burke Creel, 36, for menacing, attempted unlawful use of weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and felon in possession of a weapon.
July 25
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Van John Sohappy, 41, for DUII and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.