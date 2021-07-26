Friday, July 23
9:18 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report from a caller who said she was putting away her groceries in a parking lot off South Highway 395 on July 17 when a shopping cart hit her car. Two people pointed at each other, she reported, and one of the two then got in a car and drove off. She said she saved her receipt so she has the exact time she was there.
9:38 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on the 200 block of East Airport Road, Hermiston.
5:05 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 600 block of Northwest 11th Street.
6:03 p.m. — A caller at Love’s Travel and County Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, reported the theft of her wallet from her purse.
11:26 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a fight in Hermiston on North First Street.
Saturday, July 24
11:55 a.m. — A caller at Love’s Travel and County Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, reported a 20-year-old female followed them off Interstate 84 and confronted and yelled at them. Local law enforcement responded.
3:07 p.m. — A Hermiston resident reported her ex-boyfriend was outside her apartment on Southwest Ninth Street because she could see him on her app. She said she already filled out paperwork to trespass him. He was gone, though, by the time police arrived.
8:26 p.m. — A man asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about his daughter’s boyfriend assaulting her.
9:11 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
9:44 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse or neglect in Hepper. The sheriff’s took an initial report and referred the case to Oregon State Police.
11:40 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
Sunday, July 25
10:59 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1500 block of East Hurlburt Avenue for a burglary. Police took a report.
7:10 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 300 block of Southeast 15th Street on a report of an assault.
10:16 p.m. — A caller reported possible domestic violence at a residence on Northeast Elder Street, Heppner. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy contacted the parties involved.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
July 23
Boardman police at 7:47 p.m received a report that a 17-year-old girl was with a neighbor in Boardman who was older and intoxicated. Officers responded and arrested Juan W. Lopez, 22, for menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree possession of a forged instrument, which is a felony.
Oregon State Police arrested Matthew Steven M. Berthel, 35, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police at about 5:10 p.m. responded to a crash on the westbound side of Interstate 82 near milepost 10 and arrested Brandon M. Rice, 35, of Richland, Washington, for the following: DUII, reckless driving, offensive littering, and three counts of reckless endangering.
July 24
Umatilla police arrested Refugio Tomas Reynosa Sanguino, 19, for second-degree disorderly conduct and assault of a public safety officer.
Pendleton police arrested Jacob Mclain Gonsalves, 38, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and felony strangulation.
July 25
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rachel L. Douglas for domestic violence assault and released her on her own recognizance.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Joaquin Gamboa, 55, for criminal activity in drugs, dangerous drugs and disorderly conduct.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies at about 11:35 p.m. responded to a vehicle that rolled at McNab Lane and Smith Road, Ione, and trapped a person inside. An ambulance took one person to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner. The sheriff’s office arrested Damon Locke for DUII and released him on his own recognizance.
